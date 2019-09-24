Shopping center to host shredding

A free recycle and document shredding drop-off event will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Rose City Shopping Center, 4109 E. Broadway, sponsored in part by the Rose City Neighborhood Association.
Arkansas Records Management will be on site to shred any sensitive documents or records. Recyclable items, free of food contamination, also may be dropped off for proper recycling.
There will be free hot dogs and drinks available to participants.
