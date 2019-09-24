Sub group chapter seeking members

A membership drive for the USSVI Razorback Base, a chapter of the United States Submarine Veterans Inc., will be at noon Oct. 26, at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum in North Little Rock.

The museum, 120 Riverfront Park Drive, just east of the Main Street Bridge on the Arkansas River in downtown North Little Rock, features the World War II submarine Razorback and the Hoga tugboat, the latter which was present at Pearl Harbor during Japan's attack Dec. 7, 1941.

The Razorback Base, or chapter, is the largest inland base of the national submarine veterans organization. The national organization has more than 13,000 members, according to information from the maritime museum. Anyone who has qualified on a U.S. submarine is eligible to join as a regular member.

Free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available to submarine veterans and their families on the day of the membership drive. The Razorback Base will pay the first year's dues for any new members who register during the event to join the group, according to a museum news release.

More information is available by contacting the maritime museum at (510) 371-8320 or emailing info@aimmuseum.org.