2 Arkansas teens arrested in connection to pulling gun on sheriff's deputy

Two Springdale 18-year-olds were arrested Saturday on multiple felony charges in connection to a string of incidents including pulling a revolver on an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

Jail records show Adrian Rodriguez and Jose Cazares face charges of aggravated assault, engaging in continuing criminal gang enterprise, possession of a controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possessing instruments of a crime.

Cazares faces additional charges of violation of probation and carrying a knife as a weapon. Rodriguez faces a charge of carrying certain prohibited weapons.

According to a police report, an off-duty Washington County sheriff’s deputy reported a Hispanic male in a white car pulled a gray revolver on him and his wife at Walmart.

The deputy identified himself as law enforcement, according to the report, and the man ran back to the car and fled.

Springdale police then received multiple calls about men of the same description in a white car, including one report of shots fired from the car into an apartment. Calls also reported graffiti and another instance of someone from the car following a victim from a different Walmart and brandishing a pistol at him.

A car matching the description provided by victims was found by police on Geneva Street. All four occupants were detained and photos of them were shown to victims, according to the report.

The sheriff’s deputy identified Cazares as the man who pulled a gun on him and the second victim identified a minor from the car as the person who pulled a pistol on him.

Three vials of THC oil were found in the car, as well as a black pistol, a dark-colored revolver and black spray paint, according to the report.

Police said all the occupants of the car were identified as “active members” of a local gang called WBS or Wicked Brown Suspects, and “numerous” locations throughout the city had been tagged with the initials in black paint. A minor from the car was found with black paint on his hands.

Cazares and Rodriguez were booked Saturday morning into the Washington County jail.