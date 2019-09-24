U.K. helping Brits get home after firm fails

People line up Monday at a counter of Condor airline, which is owned by British tour company Thomas Cook Group, at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Condor says it can no longer carry travelers who booked with Thomas Cook, which collapsed early Monday after failing to secure emergency funding, leaving tens of thousands of vacationers stranded abroad.

LONDON -- British travel firm Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy Monday, stranding hundreds of thousands of holiday-makers and prompting the British government to initiate what it is calling the largest peacetime repatriation in the nation's history.

The effort, dubbed Operation Matterhorn, aims to fly 150,000 travelers who were booked on Thomas Cook flights back home to Britain. The mammoth task is expected to cost more than $120 million, said the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority.

The 178-year-old company said that all its bookings, including flights operated directly by the company, had been canceled.

"We are sorry to announce that Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect," the company said in a statement.

The Britons stranded on holidays were among as many as 600,000 vacationers left high and dry worldwide. The British aviation authority said in a statement that it had arranged 60 flights to get people home Monday and that the effort would extend until Oct. 6. It was unclear whether citizens of other countries could expect similar help.

"All customers currently abroad with Thomas Cook who are booked to return to the UK over the next two weeks will be brought home as close as possible to their booked return date," said a British government statement.

Among travelers seeking a Plan B were Layton Roche and Natalie Wells, who booked flights more than a year ago from Manchester, England, to Kos, a Greek island, for their wedding this Friday.

"I have been awake for 28 hours now," Roche, a 30-year-old civil engineer, said in a message Monday, as he and Wells, 31, were on their way to Birmingham to seek an alternative flight.

Jack Cousens, 27, from Essex, England, was getting ready to check out of his Cancun hotel in Mexico to fly to Gatwick when he read on social media that Thomas Cook flights were canceled.

He had trouble getting into the aviation regulator's website initially. A few hours later, he managed to get through and is scheduled for a flight to Manchester instead of his original Gatwick destination.

"My biggest concern is that there will be chaos at the airport," he said. "They've combined two fully booked Thomas Cook flights into one. I don't see how there will realistically be space."

Scott Hamilton, managing director of Leeham Co., an aviation consultancy, said it would be an operation of extreme magnitude.

"That's really quite the airlift," Hamilton said. He speculated that the British government was primarily trying to book as many passengers on other airlines as possible, in addition to chartering aircraft.

If a similar scenario was occurring in the United States, Hamilton said, it would be "every man, woman and child for themselves." The United States has limited laws protecting air passengers from flight cancellations within the United States. The European Union, renowned for its air passenger rights, has enacted a variety of laws to protect travelers from the financial burden of flight cancellations and delays.

"We will try our level best to get them home," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "There will be plans ready to deal with that if it is necessary."

If Thomas Cook's customers were surprised, British officials had less reason to be. The government had refused to mount a financial rescue of the battered company; doing so, Johnson said, would create a "moral hazard" by encouraging other troubled companies to take undue risks.

It was unclear, however, what steps, if any, the government took to prepare for the possibility of hordes of stranded travelers.

Tremors from the collapse radiated across the world, to Malaysia and San Francisco, but were felt most acutely in Europe. In Greece, where 50,000 vacationers were expected to be repatriated to their home countries in the coming days, and in Spain, there were fears about the effects on their critical tourist industries.

In Crete alone, the tour company brought 400,000 visitors this year. Michalis Vlatakis, head of the Greek island's union of tour operators, described its collapse as a "7-magnitude earthquake."

Things were at least as dire in Spain, particularly in the Canary Islands and the Balearic archipelago. Together, they accounted for about 3.2 million of the 3.6 million passengers flying each year to Spain on planes owned or chartered by Thomas Cook, according to the Spanish National Airport Authority.

Beyond the chaos and disappointment for travelers, the company's collapse put 21,000 jobs at risk.

The company had been in poor financial health for some time. It announced its closing after negotiations to obtain $250 million in emergency financing fell apart over the weekend.

Analysts said Thomas Cook, struggling with a debt pile approaching $2.5 billion, had failed to adjust to the changing times. While other travel companies went totally online, for instance, Thomas Cook held onto its extensive chain of storefronts.

"What everybody is not lending their thoughts to is that this has been a thoroughly badly run company," David Buik, a financial analyst, said in an interview with LBC radio Monday. "It has had far too many shops. The emphasis of the business has gone online."

But the company also suffered from a number of factors beyond its control, particularly Brexit, the planned British withdrawal from the EU, which has cut the value of the pound. That has discouraged travel and squeezed profits.

While the collapse of Thomas Cook has predominantly affected British travelers, the German subsidiary of the company, Condor, is similarly at risk of faltering in the coming days. In that case, Germany would be unlikely to launch a similar government-led effort to repatriate its nationals stranded abroad, said German aviation analyst Elmar Giemulla.

In countries particularly affected by the Thomas Cook bankruptcy, local officials said Monday that they were helping to coordinate the repatriations.

Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism ordered hotel staff to not evict nor demand extra payments from stranded tourists who had booked their stays with Thomas Cook. The Turkish warning came after reports that several hotels worldwide were refusing to allow some customers to leave their premises unless they paid additional fees.

In Cyprus, authorities met with tourism industry representatives to discuss the repatriation of foreigners from the country -- and to prepare for adverse repercussions of the bankruptcy on the local tourism industry. Until now, Thomas Cook had accounted for about 5 to 6% of all arrivals there, according to the Cyprus Mail. The demise of Thomas Cook also triggered calls in Cyprus to better prepare for similar bankruptcies in the future.

British government representatives are expected to be present at the airports where repatriation flights will depart in the coming two weeks, according to the Cyprus Mail.

Operation Matterhorn recalls a similar instance in 2017 when Britain's Monarch Airlines collapsed. At the time, the British aviation authority also stepped in, planning out travel for Monarch patrons to return to Britain in the two weeks after the airline's closure. Ultimately, the agency operated 700 flights as part of the effort to transport 110,000 stranded passengers home, the Guardian reported.

