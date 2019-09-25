11 more suspects taken to jail in south Arkansas drug sweep

An ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in the Chicot County area led to 11 arrests Tuesday, culminating in the jailing of 15 defendants who were indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury.

Four of the 15 who are charged in seven indictments that were unsealed Tuesday were already in custody on related charges, leaving the remaining 11 to be rounded up Tuesday morning in a multiagency endeavor dubbed Operation Quack Attack, according to U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland.

He and other officials -- Diane Upchurch, special agent in charge of the FBI's Little Rock field office, and Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant -- said the operation has led to the identification of multiple drug traffickers and the seizure of large quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in the area.

They said several of those involved have violent convictions already that include state and federal drug trafficking crimes, aggravated assault, terroristic acts, residential and commercial burglary, second-degree murder, possession of firearms by certain persons and interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

In addition to the seven indictments handed up Sept. 5 by a grand jury in Little Rock, a federal criminal complaint has been filed charging one person in the Western District of Arkansas.

A Eudora man -- Davidlon Palmer, 40 -- is the lone federal defendant who remains a fugitive.

Arrest warrants for five of the defendants on related state charges are pending.

During the investigation, investigators made 58 controlled drug buys and executed two search warrants.

Authorities have seized more than 5.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 8 ounces of cocaine, 7 ounces of crack cocaine, 4 ounces of marijuana and six guns, as well as nearly $17,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, officers recovered six additional guns -- including two AR-style rifles and a "street sweeper" shotgun with a multishell drum attached -- and another $3,927 in suspected drug proceeds.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the Arkansas State Police. The Arkansas Community Correction Special Response Team has assisted throughout the investigation, and the Lake Village Police Department and the Chicot County sheriff's office provided assistance during Tuesday's operation.

"Today's arrests signify our commitment to stopping the violence that goes hand-in-hand with drug trafficking," Hiland said. "We appreciate the collaboration between the federal and state partners that make this investigation possible."

