Arkansas man charged with 5 counts of rape

A 67-year-old Arkansas man was charged with five counts of rape Wednesday, authorities said, in connection to the assault of multiple people, including a 13-year-old girl.

Jimmy Altom, of Pangburn, was arrested after an investigation by the White County sheriff’s office that started more than a month ago.

The office received a referral from a child abuse hotline Aug. 9 about a 13-year-old alleging abuse by Altom, according to a news release.

Deputies began an investigation during which “several” additional people alleged sexual abuse by Altom “throughout the years,” the release states.

Altom’s home was searched Wednesday, authorities said, and he was arrested.

A bond hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Friday. He is then set to appear in court Nov. 5.