Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man charged with 5 counts of rape

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 4:34 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jimmy Altom

A 67-year-old Arkansas man was charged with five counts of rape Wednesday, authorities said, in connection to the assault of multiple people, including a 13-year-old girl.

Jimmy Altom, of Pangburn, was arrested after an investigation by the White County sheriff’s office that started more than a month ago.

The office received a referral from a child abuse hotline Aug. 9 about a 13-year-old alleging abuse by Altom, according to a news release.

Deputies began an investigation during which “several” additional people alleged sexual abuse by Altom “throughout the years,” the release states.

Altom’s home was searched Wednesday, authorities said, and he was arrested.

A bond hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Friday. He is then set to appear in court Nov. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT