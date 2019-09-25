Arkansas man shoots father in abdomen after night of drinking, police say

A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot his father in the abdomen during a night in which both had been drinking.

Ronnie Littlehawk Jr., 23, is charged with second-degree attempted murder.

A news release from the Huntsville Police Department states that around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a city residence, in which they found a father and son had been in an argument.

The father, 41-year-old Ronnie Littlehawk Sr., had been shot in the abdomen with a small caliber revolver, according to the release.

Littlehawk Jr. was taken into custody and booked into the Madison County jail on the attempted murder charge. Jail records indicate Littlehawk Jr. was released Wednesday afternoon. He is set to appear in court Nov. 12.

Littlehawk Sr. is recovering in a hospital's intensive care unit Wednesday, the release states.