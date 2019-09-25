Arkansas singer advances past blind auditions on 'The Voice'

A general view of the set of "The Voice", is seen in Culver City, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

A northeast Arkansas native advanced during the first round of competition TV show The Voice in an episode broadcast Tuesday night.

Cory Jackson performed Glen Campbell’s “Galveston” during the blind audition phase of the show, in which the judges — Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson — sit turned away.

All but Legend chose to face the singer during his performance, showing they wanted him to join their team and move forward in the competition.

Each argued their case for why Jackson might want to join their team, leaving him to choose who would be his coach.

“I do want to be country,” Jackson told them, and chose to join Shelton’s team.

Once auditions finish, the rest of the competition show includes performances after which singers can be eliminated, until a winner is selected.

The winner will receive a recording contract and a cash prize.

Jackson grew up near Jonesboro and attended Westside school district, according to his website. He told the judges after his performance he took classical voice performance classes in college.

In 2018, Jackson won the the Arkansas Country Music Association “Country Artist of the Year” award, and he has won or been a finalist for several other regional awards.

According to his website, Jackson’s next live performance will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Recovery Room in Jonesboro.

His next chance to appear on the show will be after blind auditions, which are set to continue airing through at least Oct. 7.