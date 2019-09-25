Head-on crash kills Arkansas woman, 20, authorities say

A 20-year-old woman whose vehicle struck another head-on in northeast Arkansas on Tuesday morning has died, authorities said.

Katelyn McDaniel, of Lake City, was headed east on Arkansas 18 near Diaz when the crash happened at about 8:05 a.m., according to a preliminary report provided by state police.

McDaniel’s 2013 Nissan crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with a 2006 GMC traveling in the opposite direction, the report states.

Authorities said McDaniel died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Erica Crump, of Newport, was injured.

Conditions were clear and dry when the wreck happened, according to the report.

Preliminary figures show at least 364 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.

