High school football schedule

THURSDAY’S GAME

CLASS 5A

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs at LR McClellan

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Southside at Conway

Bryant at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at LR Central

7A-WEST

Fayetteville at Bentonville West

Springdale at Rogers Heritage

Bentonville at Springdale Har-Ber

Rogers at Van Buren

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

Searcy at Jacksonville

Mountain Home at Jonesboro

Sylvan Hills at Pine Bluff

Marion at West Memphis

6A-WEST

Russellville at Benton

Lake Hamilton at El Dorado

Greenwood at LR Hall

Siloam Springs at Sheridan

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

LR Parkview at Beebe

Watson Chapel at LR Christian

Pulaski Academy at LR Fair

Maumelle at White Hall

5A-EAST

Greene County Tech at Forrest City

Batesville at Nettleton

Valley View at Paragould

Blytheville at Wynne

5A-SOUTH

De Queen at Hope

Camden Fairview at Hot Springs Lakeside

Magnolia at Texarkana

5A-WEST

Clarksville at Farmington

Huntsville at Greenbrier

Morrilton at Harrison

Alma at Vilonia

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Shiloh Christian at Berryville

Lincoln at Gravette

Prairie Grove at Green Forest

Gentry at Pea Ridge

2-4A

Mills at Bald Knob

Riverview at Central Arkansas Christian

Lonoke at Heber Springs

Stuttgart at Southside Batesville

3-4A

Gosnell at Cave City

Jonesboro Westside at Highland

Brookland at Pocahontas

Trumann at Rivercrest

4-4A

Subiaco Academy at Dover

Waldron at Elkins

Ozark at Mena

Dardanelle at Pottsville

7-4A

Nashville at Arkadelphia

Malvern at Bauxite

Ashdown at Benton Harmony Grove

Joe T. Robinson at Fountain Lake

8-4A

Helena-West Helena at Dumas

DeWitt at Hamburg

Star City at Monticello

Crossett at Warren

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Paris at Booneville

Greenland at Charleston

Cedarville at Lamar

West Fork at Mansfield

2-3A

Mountain View at Cedar Ridge

Harding Academy at Clinton

Marshall at Rose Bud

Melbourne at Yellville-Summit

3-3A

Harrisburg at Corning

Osceola at Hoxie

Piggott at Manila

Walnut Ridge at Newport

4-3A

Baptist Prep at Atkins

Mayflower at Danville

Two Rivers at Glen Rose

Perryville at Jessieville

5-3A

Camden Harmony Grove at Bismarck

Genoa Central at Horatio

Centerpoint at Smackover

Prescott 2, Fouke 0 (forfeit)

6-3A

Rison at Drew Central

McGehee at Lake Village

Barton at Pine Bluff Dollarway

NONCONFERENCE

Palestine-Wheatley at Bastrop (La.) Beekman

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Cross County at Marked Tree

Midland at McCrory

East Poinsett County at Rector

OPEN Salem

4-2A

Magazine at Hackett

Johnson County Westside at Lavaca

OPEN Hector, Mountainburg

5-2A

Magnet Cove at England

Cutter Morning Star at Mountain Pine

Conway Christian at Poyen

Bigelow at Quitman

6-2A

Marvell at Des Arc

Marianna at Earle

Carlisle at Hazen

OPEN Clarendon

7-2A

Gurdon at Dierks

Spring Hill at Foreman

Murfreesboro at Lafayette County

Mount Ida at Mineral Springs

8-2A

Bearden at Fordyce

Strong at Junction City

Hampton at Parkers Chapel

8-MAN

Augusta at Western Yell County

Brinkley at Hermitage

Decatur at Episcopal Collegiate

Woodlawn at Trinity Christian

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call

(800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.