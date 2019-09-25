High school football schedule

THURSDAY’S GAME
CLASS 5A
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs at LR McClellan
FRIDAY’S GAMES
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
CLASS 7A
7A-CENTRAL
Fort Smith Southside at Conway
Bryant at Fort Smith Northside
Cabot at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at LR Central
7A-WEST
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNR9-ES4hFc]
Fayetteville at Bentonville West
Springdale at Rogers Heritage
Bentonville at Springdale Har-Ber
Rogers at Van Buren
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST
Searcy at Jacksonville
Mountain Home at Jonesboro
Sylvan Hills at Pine Bluff
Marion at West Memphis
6A-WEST
Russellville at Benton
Lake Hamilton at El Dorado
Greenwood at LR Hall
Siloam Springs at Sheridan
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
LR Parkview at Beebe
Watson Chapel at LR Christian
Pulaski Academy at LR Fair
Maumelle at White Hall
5A-EAST
Greene County Tech at Forrest City
Batesville at Nettleton
Valley View at Paragould
Blytheville at Wynne
5A-SOUTH
De Queen at Hope
Camden Fairview at Hot Springs Lakeside
Magnolia at Texarkana
5A-WEST
Clarksville at Farmington
Huntsville at Greenbrier
Morrilton at Harrison
Alma at Vilonia
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Shiloh Christian at Berryville
Lincoln at Gravette
Prairie Grove at Green Forest
Gentry at Pea Ridge
2-4A
Mills at Bald Knob
Riverview at Central Arkansas Christian
Lonoke at Heber Springs
Stuttgart at Southside Batesville
3-4A
Gosnell at Cave City
Jonesboro Westside at Highland
Brookland at Pocahontas
Trumann at Rivercrest
4-4A
Subiaco Academy at Dover
Waldron at Elkins
Ozark at Mena
Dardanelle at Pottsville
7-4A
Nashville at Arkadelphia
Malvern at Bauxite
Ashdown at Benton Harmony Grove
Joe T. Robinson at Fountain Lake
8-4A
Helena-West Helena at Dumas
DeWitt at Hamburg
Star City at Monticello
Crossett at Warren
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Paris at Booneville
Greenland at Charleston
Cedarville at Lamar
West Fork at Mansfield
2-3A
Mountain View at Cedar Ridge
Harding Academy at Clinton
Marshall at Rose Bud
Melbourne at Yellville-Summit
3-3A
Harrisburg at Corning
Osceola at Hoxie
Piggott at Manila
Walnut Ridge at Newport
4-3A
Baptist Prep at Atkins
Mayflower at Danville
Two Rivers at Glen Rose
Perryville at Jessieville
5-3A
Camden Harmony Grove at Bismarck
Genoa Central at Horatio
Centerpoint at Smackover
Prescott 2, Fouke 0 (forfeit)
6-3A
Rison at Drew Central
McGehee at Lake Village
Barton at Pine Bluff Dollarway
NONCONFERENCE
Palestine-Wheatley at Bastrop (La.) Beekman
CLASS 2A
3-2A
Cross County at Marked Tree
Midland at McCrory
East Poinsett County at Rector
OPEN Salem
4-2A
Magazine at Hackett
Johnson County Westside at Lavaca
OPEN Hector, Mountainburg
5-2A
Magnet Cove at England
Cutter Morning Star at Mountain Pine
Conway Christian at Poyen
Bigelow at Quitman
6-2A
Marvell at Des Arc
Marianna at Earle
Carlisle at Hazen
OPEN Clarendon
7-2A
Gurdon at Dierks
Spring Hill at Foreman
Murfreesboro at Lafayette County
Mount Ida at Mineral Springs
8-2A
Bearden at Fordyce
Strong at Junction City
Hampton at Parkers Chapel
8-MAN
Augusta at Western Yell County
Brinkley at Hermitage
Decatur at Episcopal Collegiate
Woodlawn at Trinity Christian
High school coaches
CALL US
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call
(800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.
Print Headline: High school football schedule