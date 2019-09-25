Impeachment probe opened

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that she had directed the chairmen of the six committees that have been investigating President Donald Trump to put together their best cases on potentially impeachable offenses. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/925pelosi/

WASHINGTON -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House would begin a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, accusing him of violating the Constitution after reports that he sought help from a foreign leader to damage a political opponent.

"The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution," she said after emerging from a meeting of House Democrats in the basement of the Capitol. Trump, she said, "must be held accountable. No one is above the law."

The president, in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, issued a response on Twitter, calling the announcement "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!"

"Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage," Trump wrote. "So bad for our Country!"

Pelosi's announcement was a development that unfolded after months of caution by House Democrats, who have been divided over pursuing impeachment to address what they have called flagrant misconduct by the president.

With many Democrats -- including some who had resisted the move -- now demanding it, Pelosi said that Trump's reported actions, and his administration's refusal to share details about the matter with Congress, have left the House with no alternative outside of an impeachment investigation.

On Tuesday, Pelosi said she had directed the chairmen of the six committees that have been investigating Trump to "proceed under that umbrella of impeachment inquiry." In a private meeting earlier in the day, she said the panels would put together their best cases on potentially impeachable offenses by the president and send them to the Judiciary Committee, according to two officials familiar with the conversation. That could lay the groundwork for articles of impeachment based on the findings.

"The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections," Pelosi said.

At issue are allegations that Trump pressured President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine to open a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seen as a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son. The conversation is said to be part of a whistleblower complaint that the Trump administration has withheld from Congress.

Trump said Tuesday that he authorized the release of a transcript of the conversation, which is to be made public today.

"You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call," he said.

In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine -- prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens.

On Tuesday, Trump confirmed that he withheld military aid from Ukraine, saying he did so over his concerns that the United States was contributing more to Ukraine than were European countries.

"My complaint has always been, and I'd withhold again and I'll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine because they're not doing it," Trump told reporters at the U.N. General Assembly.

Trump was responding to reporting by The Washington Post that he told his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to hold back the aid for at least a week before Trump spoke to the Ukrainian president.

The president later told reporters that in addition to Mulvaney, he'd also told Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to hold up the funds to encourage other nations to pay. But he said that "there was no quid pro quo. There was no pressure applied, nothing."

Congressional Republicans rallied to the president's defense Tuesday, arguing impeachment would only motivate GOP voters in 2020.

"This election is over," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters.

Biden said Tuesday, before Pelosi's announcement, that if Trump doesn't cooperate with lawmakers' demands for documents and testimony in its investigations, then the president "will leave Congress ... with no choice but to initiate impeachment." He said that would be a tragedy of Trump's "own making."

Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company at the same time his father was vice president. Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former vice president or his son.

DEMOCRATS' PUSH

Pelosi's announcement came amid a groundswell in favor of impeachment among Democrats that has intensified since late last week, with lawmakers from every corner of her caucus lining up in favor of using the House's unique power to charge Trump if the allegations are proved true.

But even if the House votes to impeach Trump, his ouster would require a conviction in the Republican-led Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declined to say what he would do if the House voted for impeachment. The Senate on Tuesday approved a nonbinding resolution, written by Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York, calling on the administration to provide the complaint to Congress. The resolution was approved under unanimous consent, without any Republicans objecting.

The House plans to vote today on a resolution disapproving of the Trump administration's efforts to block the release of the complaint and affirming the need to protect the whistleblower.

The House Judiciary Committee has been conducting its own impeachment investigation focused on the findings of the former special counsel, Robert Mueller, allegations that Trump may be illegally profiting from spending by state and foreign governments, and other matters. But that inquiry has never gotten a full House vote or the full rhetorical backing of the speaker, as Democrats remained divided about the wisdom and political implications of impeaching a president without broader public support.

After the reports on the conversation between Trump and Zelenskiy, several Democrats have come out in favor of a formal impeachment proceeding.

Rep. John Lewis on Tuesday became one of the latest Democrats to back impeachment. The Georgia Democrat, a staunch Trump critic and close Pelosi ally, had declined for months to weigh in on impeachment out of respect for the speaker.

"There comes a time when you have to be moved by the spirit of history to take action to protect and preserve the integrity of our nation. I believe, I truly believe, the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come," Lewis said on the House floor. "To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy."

The developments that have turned the tide began less than two weeks ago, when Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the Intelligence Committee chairman, first revealed the existence of a secret whistleblower complaint that the intelligence community's inspector general had deemed "urgent" and credible but that the Trump administration had refused to share with Congress.

Democrats have given Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, until Thursday to turn over the whistleblower complaint or risk reprisal. And they have threatened to subpoena the Trump administration for a copy of the transcript of the president's call with Zelenskiy and other relevant documents after Thursday if they are not shared voluntarily.

There were also indications the whistleblower might not wait for the complaint to be disclosed. Democrats said Tuesday that a lawyer for the whistleblower had informed lawmakers that his client wanted to speak with the House and Senate intelligence panels and had requested directions from the office of the director of national intelligence on how to do so.

The Senate Intelligence Committee intends to meet privately with the intelligence community's inspector general and Maguire this week to discuss the whistleblower complaint.

