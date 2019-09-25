Little Rock man arrested after leading police chase at speeds up to 100 mph

A Little Rock man driving a stolen car was arrested late Tuesday night after a chase Bryant police said reached speeds up to 100 mph.

Rahim Basir, 22, faces charges in Saline County of fleeing, theft by receiving, first-degree criminal mischief and several misdemeanors.

According to a police report, a Bryant police officer saw a black Ford F-350 leaving a residence on North Shobe Road to which a previous car he stopped had been headed. That stop had ended in a narcotics arrest.

The officer ran the truck’s dealer plate number and found it had expired in January. He tried to stop the car on Arkansas 5, but, according to a police report, the car instead accelerated.

The truck drove at about 100 mph on Arkansas 5 into Little Rock, then turned off the highway. The officer followed the truck through multiple turns until it finally stopped in the 8300 block of Mabelvale Cut Off Road.

Police said he crossed all lanes of traffic, ran stop signs, drove in a reckless manner and hit a parked car.

The officer arrested Basir, who exited the car wearing headphones and holding a cellphone. He told police he had been listening to music and did not know police were behind him or hear the sirens.

A search of the vehicle’s identification number found it had been reported stolen from Bossier Parish, Louisiana.

Basir told police he did not know the vehicle was stolen, according to the report, and said it belonged to his “baby mama’s, aunt boyfriend who was in prison.”