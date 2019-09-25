Man killed in head-on crash with truck on highway in Arkansas

A Missouri man died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Sharp County, authorities said.

Raymond Watson, 77, of Independence, Mo., was driving north on U.S. 63 when the crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police.

Watson was south of Hardy when his 2010 Ford Taurus drifted across the centerline and struck the front of a Kenworth truck, the report states.

Troopers said Watson died in the wreck.

Conditions at the time of the collision were cloudy and dry, according to authorities.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 362 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.