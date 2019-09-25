Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor-trailer in central Arkansas

A 27-year-old man died Wednesday after a wreck with a tractor-trailer in Bryant, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was driving east on the I-30 service road just before 10 a.m., police said.

He died after his motorcycle struck a tractor-trailer that was turning into the Arkansas Marine boat dealership.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families involved in this tragic accident,” Bryant police said.