Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor-trailer in central Arkansas

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A 27-year-old man died Wednesday after a wreck with a tractor-trailer in Bryant, police said.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was driving east on the I-30 service road just before 10 a.m., police said.
He died after his motorcycle struck a tractor-trailer that was turning into the Arkansas Marine boat dealership.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families involved in this tragic accident,” Bryant police said.
