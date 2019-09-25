• Tom Hanks will be the recipient of the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 77th Golden Globes. On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that the eight-time Golden Globe-winning actor will be honored at its Golden Globes ceremony in January. "For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we've grown to love and admire," association President Lorenzo Soria said in a statement. "As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director." A 15-time Golden Globe nominee, Hanks, 63, was previously recognized for his work in films including Big, Philadelphia, Forrest Gump and Cast Away. His most recent nomination was at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards for his performance in The Post. In addition to the career recognition, the Hanks could also be among the contenders in this year's acting race for his critically acclaimed portrayal of Mister Rogers in the upcoming A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Hanks has also been an executive producer on Golden Globe-winning projects such as Game Change and John Adams. The Cecil B. DeMille Award honors those recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as leaving a lasting impact on the film industry. Previous honorees include Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.

• Fox News has apologized for a guest's "disgraceful" description of environmental activist Greta Thunberg as mentally ill but was silent Tuesday on Laura Ingraham likening her to a murderous cult of children from a Stephen King story. Thunberg this week scolded United Nations officials for not acting on climate change. Fox News responded swiftly to a news segment Monday in which Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire website said the 16-year-old was a "mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left." Knowles was immediately called out by a fellow guest, podcast host Chris Hahn, who said, "You're a grown man and you've attacked a child. Shame on you." Hahn called on Knowles to apologize. He didn't and won't get a chance again on Fox. The news channel apologized to Thunberg and viewers, and it said it had no plans to again book Knowles, who has no tie to Fox News. On Monday night, Ingraham, one of the channel's prime-time stars, called some of Thunberg's remarks chilling and juxtaposed a portion of the speech with a clip from the 1984 horror film Children of the Corn. Based on a King story, the film is about children in a Nebraska town being persuaded to kill the adults. "I can't wait for Stephen King's sequel, 'Children of the Climate,'" Ingraham said. Fox News said it had no comment on Ingraham's segment.

Photo by AP/JASON DECROW

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg addresses the Climate Action Summit on Monday in the United Nations General Assembly.

A Section on 09/25/2019