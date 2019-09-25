Nationals sweep, get wild card

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner, second from right, celebrates with teammates Howie Kendrick, from left, Victor Robles and Asdrubal Cabrera after batting them in on a grand slam in the sixth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NATIONALS 4-6, PHILLIES 1-5

WASHINGTON -- Trea Turner's go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning lifted Washington to a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies for a doubleheader sweep Tuesday that helped the Nationals clinch an National League wild card, capping quite a turnaround for a team that was 19-31 in late May.

"We knew nothing was going to be won or lost in the first five months," said Turner, who had three hits in the day's first game, a 4-1 win for the Nationals, "and now we're in a good spot."

Washington assured itself of returning to the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years after sitting out October in 2018.

The Nationals entered Tuesday hoping to beat Philadelphia twice plus get a loss by the Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh -- and each of those things happened.

Right after center fielder Victor Robles made a running catch for the last out of the second game, the Nationals Park scoreboard showed the game in Pittsburgh, and Washington's players watched the end of the Cubs' 9-2 defeat, then started celebrating on their field.

Anthony Rendon delivered two sacrifice flies to raise his majors-leading RBI total to 124 in the opening victory, a result that also eliminated Philadelphia and $330 million outfielder Bryce Harper, the ex-Nationals star, from postseason contention.

In the nightcap, Washington trailed 4-2 entering the sixth, because Brad Miller managed to hit two home runs off Max Scherzer (11-7) -- and at that moment, about 250 miles away, the Cubs were leading the Pirates 1-0.

Everything changed within minutes.

While Washington was loading the bases against Aaron Nola (12-7) with two walks and a single -- setting the stage for Turner's 18th home run of the season and second career slam, which came off Jared Hughes -- the Cubs were imploding during the Pirates' seven-run seventh.

Turner's drive to left made it 6-4, and he celebrated with the Nationals' customary dugout dance line and a curtain call.

Harper, who appeared in the visiting clubhouse after the first game just as reporters were told it was time to leave, drew loud boos from spectators all day, especially when he stepped in as a pinch hitter in the second game. That was with two outs in the seventh to face, of all people, Hunter Strickland, with whom the 2015 NL MVP has a complicated history that includes playoff home runs and a brawl when the slugger was with Washington and the reliever was with San Francisco.

Harper got the best of this matchup, turning on a 98 mph offering and depositing it in the second deck in right-center an estimated 442 feet away.

That made it 6-5, and Washington's beleaguered bullpen made it stand up. The Nationals got three outs from Javy Guerra in the eighth, and the last three from Daniel Hudson, who closed out both ends of the doubleheader to raise his save total with Washington to five in seven chances.

PIRATES 9, CUBS 2 The freefalling Chicago Cubs committed five errors, including two in a seven-run seventh inning, and moved to the brink of elimination after losing to the host Pittsburgh Pirates that extended their losing streak to seven. Chicago dropped to 82-75 and would be eliminated with one more loss or Milwaukee victory. The Cubs have not missed the playoffs since 2014.

BREWERS 4, REDS 2 Ryan Braun added to his record total of home runs at Great American Ball Park, and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers moved a step closer to a wild-card berth, beating the Cincinnati Reds for their fifth win in a row. Just like last season, when Milwaukee put on a late rush to take the NL Central title, the Brewers have closed in on a playoff spot with a September flourish. They've won 16 of 18, positioning themselves for one of the NL wild cards along with Washington. Their clinching number was down to two after the latest win.

METS 5, MARLINS 4 (11) Michael Conforto and the host New York Mets rallied just in time to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, beating the Miami Marlins in 11 innings. Three outs from postseason elimination, the Mets tied it 4-4 in the ninth when Conforto clocked his second two-run home run of the game, connecting off Jose Urena for his 33rd long ball of the season. Brandon Nimmo won it by working a bases-loaded walk in the 11th against rookie Jeff Brigham.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 4, TIGERS 2 Willians Astudillo and Eddie Rosario fueled a four-run seventh inning, and the visiting Minnesota Twins overcame an injury to starter Jake Odorizzi to beat the Detroit Tigers and move closer to an AL Central title. Minnesota's magic number to clinch the division is two over Cleveland.

RAYS 2, YANKEES 1 (12) Ji-Man Choi hit a game-ending home run in the 12th inning that helped Tampa Bay remain on track for an AL wild card berth, and the host Rays beat the New York Yankees. Choi homered off Cory Gearrin (1-3) after Pete Fairbanks (2-3) struck out Brett Gardner with a runner on second and two outs in the top half. Tampa Bay remained a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the second AL wild card.

INDIANS 11, WHITE SOX 0 Jose Ramirez hit a grand slam and a three-run home run in his first two plate appearances after missing a month with a broken hand, and the Cleveland Indians pounded the host Chicago White Sox. Roberto Perez and Oscar Mercado also went deep for the Indians, who won for the sixth time in seven games to remain a half-game back of Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card.

RED SOX 12, RANGERS 10 Eduardo Rodriguez labored through five innings to get his 19th victory, allowing more runs than he had in his previous seven starts combined, and the visiting Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 12-10. Rodriguez (19-6) exited with a 12-7 lead after throwing 113 pitches. He struck out 6 while giving up a season-high 11 hits and walking three on a night when the Red Sox scored in all five innings he was in the game. The 26-yearold left-hander will get a shot at 20 victories in Boston’s season finale at home Sunday against Baltimore, which is 0-3 against him this year.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 9, BRAVES 6 The host Kansas City Royals burst to a six-run lead in the first three innings and beat the NL East champion Atlanta Braves behind three hits and two RBI from Nicky Lopez. Danny Duffy (7-6) allowed 3 runs and 5 hits in 5 innings, improving to 2-1 in his last 6 starts.

