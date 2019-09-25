Oklahoma man dies after fall from cliff at Arkansas state park

An Oklahoma man died Tuesday after a 60-foot fall at Petit Jean State Park, the Conway County coroner said.

The death of Lonny Fennel, 59, was ruled an accident by coroner Dennis Decker. Decker said Fennel’s cause of death was multiple injuries, including a fracture on the right side of the man's skull.

Fennel, of Collinsville, Okla., was walking between cabins at Mather Lodge, Decker said, when authorities believe he went over a cliff. Decker said it’s possible the cliff’s edge was soft and gave way.

“It was just a tragic accident,” Decker said. “Someone just got too close to the edge.”

Fennel was last seen alive around 3 p.m., Decker said, and several hours passed before his mother realized he was missing.

Park rangers tracked his cellphone and were able to spot him at the bottom of the ravine around 6:30 p.m.

Decker said first responders found Fennel already deceased. Retrieving his body was difficult and took until nearly 11 p.m.

Decker said Fennel’s body was being held at a funeral home in North Little Rock, pending transfer to Oklahoma.