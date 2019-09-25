Osceola man admits killing wife; gets 50-year sentence

An Osceola man has pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged wife in March, Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said Tuesday.

Antonio Carter, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder in Mississippi County Circuit Court, a news release said. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Shenekia Carter.

Officers with the Osceola Police Department were dispatched to the Osceola Housing Authority office March 5 where they found Shenekia Carter suffering from gunshot wounds in her neck, arm and head. Officers said Carter ran from her apartment across the street to the authority office seeking help.

She identified Antonio Carter as the shooter, prosecutors said. Officers said she lost consciousness later and died.

Antonio Carter called police two hours after the shooting and turned himself in after telling authorities where to find the weapon used in the shooting.

Carter is ineligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 70% of his prison sentence, prosecutors said.

"He is charged as a habitual offender, having received felony convictions in Missouri for unlawful use of a weapon in 1998 and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or property damage in 2000," Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Catherine Dean said in the release. "He has also been convicted of multiple Arkansas misdemeanors or unclassified offenses, including two counts of possession of controlled substances and two counts of driving while intoxicated."

State Desk on 09/25/2019