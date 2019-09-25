Devin Sloane (right) arrives Tuesday at the federal court in Boston for sentencing over his role in a college admissions scandal.

Parent sentenced in college scandal

BOSTON -- A Los Angeles business executive was sentenced on Tuesday to four months in prison for paying $250,000 to get his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a fake water polo recruit.

Devin Sloane, 53, pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy. He is the second parent sentenced in a sweeping college admissions scandal that has ensnared dozens of wealthy mothers and fathers.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani also ordered Sloane to perform 500 hours of community service over two years of supervised release and pay a fine of $95,000.

Authorities say Sloane helped fabricate documents depicting his son as an international water polo star even though he had never played the sport. He bought water polo gear online, investigators found, and staged action photos of his son in the family's swimming pool.

"The crime I committed is unacceptable. In my heart and my soul I want what's best for my son. I realize now my actions were the antithesis of that," Sloane said.

He was accused of paying $200,000 to a sham charity operated by William "Rick" Singer, an admissions consultant at the center of the scheme, and $50,000 to an account controlled by Donna Heinel, a former USC athletics official.

Singer pleaded guilty in March and agreed to work with authorities. Heinel is accused of accepting bribes to get students admitted as fake athletic recruits. She has pleaded innocent.

Last week, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who admited to paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT score, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.

Deported vet returns, seeks citizenship

CHICAGO -- An Army veteran who was deported to Mexico in 2018 arrived back in Chicago on Tuesday for a final chance at becoming a U.S. citizen and living in the city he has called home since boyhood.

Federal immigration authorities granted Miguel Perez Jr. a two-week parole into the U.S. for an immigration hearing, according to his attorney. Perez, 41, has a green card as a permanent U.S. resident, but after serving time for a 2008 nonviolent drug conviction was deported last year. Last month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a pardon, erasing the conviction and reviving Perez's chances to become a citizen.

"I'm speechless. I wish I could say a lot more but it's just, I'm choked up," Perez said outside a church, hours after landing in Chicago. "I'm so blessed to be here."

Perez was born in Mexico, but his family immigrated when he was a young child. His parents are naturalized U.S. citizens and his two children were born in the U.S. He joined the Army in 2002 and served in Afghanistan, where he suffered a brain injury and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

His immigration hearing was set for today, but it's unknown when immigration officials will decide the case.

Unmarried U.S. partners triple since '96

A new U.S. Census Bureau report says the number of unmarried partners living together has tripled in the past two decades due to greater social acceptance.

The report released this week says the number went from nearly 6 million in 1996 to 19.1 million in 2018.

The report says unmarried partners are older, better educated, more likely to earn higher wages and more racially diverse than in the past.

Benjamin Gurrentz, a bureau survey statistician, writes that the growth in unmarried cohabitation reflects an increasing normalization. But it's also viewed as an alternative to marriage for low-income and less educated people.

As a group, unmarried partners are still small compared to married partners, who numbered 127 million in 2018.

The report used data from the Current Population Survey.

Accused tenor bows out of NYC opera

NEW YORK -- Tenor Placido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Metropolitan Opera after accusations of sexual harassment made by women in a pair of reports by The Associated Press.

The 78-year-old classical music star had been scheduled to sing the title role in the season debut of Verdi's Macbeth tonight, which would have been his first performance in the United States since the reports.

Domingo had sung in rehearsals, and the Met had said as late as Monday that he was scheduled to perform today.

The company said in a statement that "The Met and Mr. Domingo are in agreement that he needed to step down."

Domingo faces two investigations into his behavior and was scheduled to help kick off the new season at New York's Metropolitan Opera. Companies in three other American cities have canceled his performances due to the allegations.

In the news stories, numerous women said he sexually harassed them or engaged in other inappropriate behavior, including one soprano who said he grabbed her bare breast under her robe.

Domingo has called the allegations "in many ways, simply incorrect," without providing any specifics.

