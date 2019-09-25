Reports an issue in stepmom's trial

TEXARKANA -- Attorneys in a case involving a capital-murder defendant accused of beating her 3-year-old stepdaughter to death earlier this year are discussing whether expert reports can be protected from a subpoena and not admissible in court.

McKenna Faith Belcher, 26, is facing a possible death sentence if convicted of capital murder in the beating death of McKinley Cawley.

Public defender Andrea Stokes said the defense is seeking an order extending privilege, such as that between attorney and client, to experts working on behalf of Belcher to craft a defense.

Stokes said that the privilege would not extend to experts who it determines also will serve as witnesses for the defense or to any formal reports.

Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett said that while some communications may be privileged, the identities of the experts or any reports they may offer must be provided to the state.

