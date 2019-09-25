Shooting leaves Little Rock man with multiple wounds

A shooting Tuesday night in the 2900 block of West 12th Street left a Little Rock man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Don Taggart, 48, was shot around 11:25 p.m. in his right and left biceps and the right shoulder, according to a police report. Another bullet also grazed his chin.

Officers found Taggart at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he drove himself after he was shot. He was later taken to Baptist Health for further treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Taggart told police a white Pontiac or Chevrolet Impala opened fire on him. He said he did not know the person who shot him.

Officers initially responded to the scene of the shooting after a gunfire detector registered nine rounds fired in the area. Witnesses said a yellow Corvette fired at another car, before driving away eastbound on 12th Street. Officers found multiple shell casings west of the intersection of West 12th and South Woodrow streets.

Taggart’s silver Chevrolet Corvette was taken by police for processing and investigation. The police report lists both a yellow Corvette and a white Impala as suspect vehicles. No description of the suspected shooter was available.