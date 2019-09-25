Spa City police ID victim of homicide

HOT SPRINGS -- A man who was shot and killed Monday evening was identified by police Tuesday, and detectives have developed a person of interest in the case, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 133 Chapel St. shortly after 6 p.m. Monday and found Cory Terrance Gibson, 39, of Hot Springs with an apparent gunshot wound. Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A large area in front of the address was cordoned off by crime scene tape, and several officers and a detective were working the crime scene.

According to court records, Gibson was arrested on June 1 on a felony charge of theft by receiving but pleaded no contest on July 29 in Garland County District Court after the charge was amended to a misdemeanor.

Gibson was sentenced to one year in jail with all but 59 days suspended and released for time served. He was placed on at least six months' probation and ordered to check in with his probation officer within 24 hours of his release.

A failure to comply warrant was issued for Gibson on Aug. 22, and he was arrested again on Aug. 26.

Gibson appeared before Judge Ralph Ohm later that day and agreed to comply with his probation requirements rather than serve 30 days in jail. He was released on $1,000 bond and was set for a probation review hearing Tuesday. He called the district court clerk's office Monday morning to confirm his hearing date and time.

Gibson's death was the city's 11th homicide of 2019. Ten have been the result of fatal shootings, including Gibson's death. One person was beaten to death.

Six murders were reported in 2018 and eight in 2017, according to information the city reports to the Arkansas Crime Information Center.

Metro on 09/25/2019