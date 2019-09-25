MEN'S GOLF

ASU finishes third in Alabama

Arkansas State finished third at the Graeme McDowell Invitational on Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala.

The Red Wolves shot 854. North Florida won with an 850 while, Alabama-Birmingham was second with an 851. South Carolina was fourth with an 865.

Individually, ASU's Zan Luka Stirn finished second with a 210 (71-71-68). Luka Naglic was sixth with a 211 (70-72-69) and Julien Sale was tied for 11th with a 214 (71-70-73).

WOMEN'S GOLF

UCA 15th in Colorado

The University of Central Arkansas is tied for 15th at the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Wolcott, Colo., after Tuesday's second round.

The Bears shot a 613 and are tied with Xavier. Ole Miss leads the tournament with a 561, while Denver is second at 573.

Individually, Tania Nunez is tied for 29th for Central Arkansas, posting a 147 (75-72)

Arkansas Tech finishes sixth in Texas

Arkansas Tech University finished sixth Tuesday at the DBU Women's Classic in Dallas.

The Golden Suns finished with a 903, while Dallas Baptist won with a 887. West Texas A&M was second with an 890 and Missouri-St. Louis was third at 899.

Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech finished tied for fourth with a 218 (73-69-76).

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech sweeps Southern Arkansas

Arkansas Tech University swept Southern Arkansas University 25-20, 25-14, 25-12 on Tuesday in Russellville.

Mackenzie Eford led the Golden Suns (9-5, 2-0 GAC) with 11 kills. Brianna Merkel had 29 assists and Madison Grantham had nine digs.

Seven Powers led SAU (2-10, 0-2) with seven kills and 11 digs. Morgan Schuster had 21 assists.

Harding sweeps Henderson State

Harding University defeated Henderson State 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 on Tuesday night in Searcy.

Harding (8-5, 1-1 GAC)) was led by Emily Smith, who had 12 kills. Sarah Morehead had 33 assists and Katherine Cowart had 16 digs.

Henderson State (7-7, 1-1) was led by Courtney Bolf, who had 10 kills. Abby Blackburn had 14 assists and Kenzie Thoman had 13 digs.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Lyon tops Central Baptist

Lyon College defeated Central Baptist College 3-2 on Tuesday in Batesville.

Tabetha Troxler scored two goals and had one assist. Haley Gonzalez had one goal and Alexandria Denton had two assists for Lyon (4-4, 1-2 American Midwest Conference).

CBC fell to 1-8 and 1-2.

MEN'S SOCCER

Strong second half lifts Lyon

Lyon College (6-4, 2-1 American Midwest Conference) scored four goals in the second half to beat Central Baptist College (3-5, 0-3) 4-1 on Tuesday in Batesville.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Estiven Garcia scored in the 62nd minute to tie the game 1-1. Marcos Fernandez scored two minutes later to go up 2-1. Raimundo Cabello had a header in the 81st minute. Matias Lopez scored the final goal.

Williams Baptist posts shutout

Williams Baptist University blanked Lindenwood University Belleville 2-0 on Tuesday in Belleville, Ill.

Joao Lucredi and Gabriel Otero scored goals for Williams Baptist (5-1-1, 3-0 American Midwest Conference). Williams Baptist had 17 shots on goal.

Harding's Ramos wins GAC award

Christian Ramos of Harding University was named defensive player of the week by the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

Ramos scored on a penalty shot in a 4-2 victory against Oklahoma Baptist and the defense allowed just 10 shots on goal. In a 3-0 victory against Southern Nazarene, he scored two more goals and improved to 4-for-4 on penalty kicks.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

UCA's Hamilton wins Southland honor

Jaron Hamilton of the University of Central Arkansas was named the Southland Conference athlete of the week on Tuesday.

Hamilton had a personal best of 25 minutes, 46.2 seconds at the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, Ind.

