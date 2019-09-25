Storm causes flash flooding in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Flash flooding on Tuesday morning swamped streets in Fayetteville and sent cars spinning off Interstate 49.

By 9 a.m. Tuesday, the storm had dumped 3.37 inches of rain on Fayetteville, setting a new record for rainfall on a Sept. 24. The previous record for that date was 2.05 inches in 1993, said Pete Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

"It's going to break that record by a long shot," said Snyder.

The deluge was so sudden that a man found himself stranded on an island in Town Branch. He was rescued by Fayetteville firefighters, who deployed swift-water rescue gear and ropes to help him wade safely to the bank.

"Don't go out into moving water," said Assistant Fire Chief Tom Good. "If you can't see the bottom, don't try to see how deep it is."

Arkansas State Police Troop L in Lowell worked about 35 traffic accidents Tuesday morning, said David Hyden, a dispatcher. He said troopers responded to another dozen traffic calls in which no report was necessary.

Hyden said most of the accidents were along Interstate 49 in Washington County. The rain, and accidents, began about 6 a.m. and continued until about 11 a.m., he said.

Hyden said no serious injuries were reported even though two of the wrecks involved vehicles that had rolled over.

Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said hydroplaning and low visibility contributed to the accidents along I-49.

"There seem to be a lot of spin-outs," he said. "There were a lot of vehicles that ended up pointed the wrong direction on the interstate. A couple of vehicles kissed the median concrete barrier. ... It was almost like a winter weather event."

Most of the accidents didn't block travel lanes, so there were no lengthy traffic delays, said Straessle.

He said drivers need to re-acclimate themselves to driving in wet weather.

"We're heading into the winter weather season," said Straessle.

Tuesday's inclement weather is a reminder to motorists to check tires, wipers and headlights -- and most of all, to just slow down in heavy rain, said Straessle.

State Police spokesman Bill Sadler echoed Straessle's advice.

"As precipitation of any type first begins to fall on a roadway, the surface of the roadway becomes dangerously slick as the moisture mixes with oil, grease and debris 'caked' on the asphalt or concrete," Sadler said in an email. "Drivers should immediately slow their vehicles by gently tapping the brakes and reduce their speed, and increase the distance by at least two additional car lengths beyond the distance required under optimum conditions."

Sadler said most traffic crashes during heavy precipitation are caused by drivers following too close to the vehicle in front of them. That can result in chain-reaction collisions.

Sadler said headlights should be on when windshield wipers are operating, and drivers should concentrate on driving during heavy rain and avoid distractions.

By 4 p.m. Tuesday, the rainfall total for Fayetteville had reached 4.56 inches with several more hours to go in the day, said David Jankowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Surrounding areas had received considerably less, he said. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Highfill got 2 inches of rain by 4 p.m. Tuesday, while Rogers got 0.77 inch and Fort Smith got 0.59 inch, he said.

The National Weather Service forecast called for a 40% chance of thunderstorms in Northwest Arkansas today, increasing to 60% tonight and tapering off to 30% on Thursday.

Little Rock had a 40% chance of thunderstorms today, dropping to a 30% chance for tonight and Thursday, according to the forecast.

Paul Johnson with the Gravette Police Department helps remove a tree Tuesday across Lime Kiln Road in Gravette. The tree fell during heavy rain and blocked the road.

