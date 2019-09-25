Trump blasts Iran for 'bloodlust'

“The future does not belong to globalists,” President Donald Trump said Tuesday in his address to the U.N. General Assembly. “The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to strong, independent nations.” More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/925un/

UNITED NATIONS -- President Donald Trump stood before world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday and rejected "globalism" and liberal immigration policies while exhorting the world to act against Iran's "bloodlust."

In his address, Trump took aim at China, Venezuela and what he called a "growing cottage industry" of radical activists intent on pushing for open borders that harm national security and sovereignty.

As he spoke to the General Assembly, Trump lambasted the World Trade Organization for giving China preferential treatment that he said was undeserved. He slammed socialism for Venezuela's ruin. But he reserved much of his ire for Iran, which he called "one of the greatest threats" to the planet.

"Not only is Iran the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism, but Iran's leaders are fueling the tragic wars in both Syria and Yemen," Trump told world leaders. "All nations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidize Iran's bloodlust."

The Trump administration's hard-line Iran policy got a boost Monday from Britain, France and Germany, which blamed Iran for an attack on Saudi oil facilities earlier this month and said the time had come to negotiate a new deal with Tehran to replace the landmark 2015 nuclear accord from which Trump withdrew last year.

U.S. officials said they hope the new European stance would galvanize opposition to Iran and boost the "maximum pressure" campaign that the administration has pursued by increasing sanctions on the Islamic republic. There had been speculation that Trump might meet in New York with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, but officials said that prospect was increasingly unlikely, particularly after the joint statement from Britain, France and Germany.

Rouhani, meanwhile, said Tuesday that he'd consider meeting "at any level" to explore what the Trump administration seeks in a nuclear deal -- but not until sanctions against his country are lifted. He downplayed any imminent diplomatic breakthrough but added: "No one knows what America will do tomorrow."

Trump, however, did raise the possibility of a breakthrough, in comments while meeting with Iraq's prime minister.

"They would like to negotiate," he said. "We haven't really worked that out. They're here. We're here, but we have not agreed to that yet."

He said both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were trying to arrange a meeting. "We have a lot of people involved. A lot of people would like to get us to the table. We'll see what happens, but so far we have not agreed to a meeting."

In his speech, the president implored the world's leaders to prioritize their own nations, with strong borders and one-on-one trade deals, rejecting sweeping transnational organizations and alliances.

"The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to strong, independent nations," Trump said. "Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders, causing them to ignore their own national interests. Those days are over."

Trump urged other leaders to focus on national sovereignty as well and telling the audience that the United States would only become involved abroad when it believes it has a direct stake in the outcome.

"If you want freedom, take pride in your country," he said. "If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. If you want peace, love your nation."

Though denouncing Iran's aggression, Trump did not explicitly blame Tehran for recent strikes against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Iran has denied orchestrating the attack, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has deemed "an act of war."

Britain, France and Germany joined the United States on Monday in blaming Iran for the attacks. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, for his part, pointed to claims of responsibility by Yemeni rebels and insisted: "If Iran were behind this attack, nothing would have been left of this refinery."

Trump urged Tehran to follow the example set by North Korea's Kim Jong Un, even though the autocrat continues to hold a tight grip on his nuclear weapons.

"While anyone can make war, only the most courageous can choose peace," said Trump, praising Kim.

He also delivered a bellicose warning to Venezuela. He denounced the government of Nicolas Maduro and declared that he awaited the day "when Venezuela will be free and when liberty will prevail throughout this hemisphere." He called socialism "the wrecker of nations" and "destroyer of societies."

Information for this article was contributed by Anne Gearan and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post

Photo by AP/RICHARD DREW

