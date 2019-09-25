U.K. Parliament shutdown ruled illegal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday in New York that the suspension of Parliament “has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge.” He vowed again to pull Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31.

LONDON -- The British Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson illegally suspended Parliament, dealing him another blow and thrusting the nation's politics into even deeper turmoil, barely a month before Britain is set to leave the European Union.

Opposition politicians immediately called on Johnson to resign.

Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the court's decision demonstrates Johnson's "contempt for democracy and abuse of power," and he urged Johnson "to become the shortest-serving prime minister there's ever been."

Joanna Cherry, a Scottish politician who helped to start the case in the Scottish courts, called the court ruling "absolutely momentous." Johnson's position, she added, "is untenable. He should have the guts for once to do the decent thing and resign."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhyYCh3XxUA]

In New York, where he was preparing Tuesday afternoon to address the U.N. General Assembly, Johnson told broadcasters that he "strongly disagreed" with the court decision but added that he maintained the "utmost respect for our judiciary."

He said the suspension of Parliament "has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge."

He vowed to press ahead -- and again promised to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31.

The ruling also established that Johnson had involved Queen Elizabeth II -- one of the most revered and respected figures in British life -- by giving her improper advice when he sought her permission to shutter Parliament for five weeks.

The justices made clear they were not criticizing the queen, who as a constitutional monarch was required to approve the prime minister's request.

The British government said Johnson spoke to the queen after the ruling, but did not disclose details of the conversation.

Reading a unanimous decision by the 11 highest judges in the land, Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said the prime minister had acted illegally.

"It is impossible for us to conclude, on the evidence which has been put before us, that there was any reason -- let alone a good reason -- to advise Her Majesty to prorogue Parliament for five weeks," she said. "We cannot speculate, in the absence of further evidence, upon what such reasons might have been. It follows that the decision was unlawful."

The suspension "had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification," Hale said.

The court judged that the suspension was "void and of no effect." Parliament will resume today.

Legal scholars in Britain said the judgment was historic -- on par with Marbury v. Madison, one of the U.S. Supreme Court's most famous cases, which saw it rule in 1803 against the executive and establish the principle of judicial review.

Another plaintiff in the British court proceedings, Gina Miller, a transparency activist, told Sky News, "This case is much, much bigger than Brexit. It is about the prime minister abusing his power and giving the Queen illegal advice."

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow welcomed the decision, saying citizens were "entitled" to have Parliament in session to review the government and enact laws.

Bercow foreshadowed a freewheeling session for the chamber today, with lawmakers allowed to ask "urgent questions" of Johnson's ministers and take part in "emergency debates."

Lawmakers spent Tuesday spinning possible scenarios. Some were pushing for a no-confidence measure against Johnson in Parliament, where the prime minister already has lost his majority. Others thought that Johnson might try to suspend Parliament again -- or that new elections would quickly be called. There were calls, too, for Johnson to step aside, and for a caretaker government to be formed.

Johnson said he would continue to seek an exit deal with Brussels. He doubled down and promised that Britain would leave with or without a withdrawal agreement, even though Parliament has passed -- and the queen has signed -- a bill forbidding Johnson from taking Britain out of the Europe Union without a deal.

Johnson became prime minister in late July after easily winning a Conservative Party leadership race to succeed Theresa May.

Since then, however, he has suffered a string of defeats.

He lost six consecutive votes in Parliament, saw his working majority in Parliament evaporate, had his own brother step down from a government post in protest, and he failed to get the legislature to back his call for a national election.

The Supreme Court ruling was another blow.

John Major, a former prime minister and fellow Conservative who submitted testimony against Johnson, said he hopes the ruling "will deter any future prime minister from attempting to shut down Parliament, with the effect of stifling proper scrutiny and debate, when its sitting is so plainly in the national interest."

Major added, "No prime minister must ever treat the monarch or Parliament in this way again."

Joelle Grogan, a senior lecturer in law at Middlesex University, said she watched the judgment in a room full of academics, who were stunned by the decision. "It's the rewriting of an unwritten constitution," she said.

"The truth of Brexit is that it's exposing questions to the courts that they've never been exposed to before," Grogan said. "We're now asking them basic questions: What is Parliament? What is government? What is the separation between the two ... and when there is a clash of law and politics, who gets to make the big decisions?"

Grogan said that one of the remarkable aspects of the case has been the speed with which it was pulled together. Cases that go before the Supreme Court often take years to weave through the lower courts before they arrive at the highest court in the land, she said. Johnson announced he was suspending Parliament at the end of August.

Information for this article was contributed by Karla Adam and William Booth of The Washington Post; by Gregory Katz, Mike Corder and Jill Lawless of The Associated Press; and by Mark Landler of The New York Times.

Photo by AP/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH

British Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses party members Tuesday at a party conference in Brighton, England. After the British Supreme Court found Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was illegal, Corbyn urged Johnson to become “the shortest-serving prime minister there’s ever been.”

Photo by AP/British Supreme Court

British Supreme Court President Brenda Hale reads the unanimous decision by the 11-member court Tuesday that found Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted illegally in his order to “prorogue” Parliament.

Photo by AP/MATT DUNHAM

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said that when lawmakers return to Parliament today, lawmakers would ask “urgent questions” and hold “emergency debates.”

Photo by AP/FRANK AUGSTEIN

“This case is much, much bigger than Brexit,” plaintiff Gina Miller said Tuesday. “It is about the prime minister abusing his power and giving the queen illegal advice.”

A Section on 09/25/2019