UNDER THE RADAR:Mountain Home’s Wyatt Gilbert

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Mountain Home’s Wyatt Gilbert.

Class: 2021

Position: Point guard

Size: 5-11, 160

Stats: started as a sophomore and averaged 15.2 points, 4.2 assists while shooting 40.5% from the three-point line, 88% from the free throw line and 48.8% from the field

Coach Josh Fulcher:

“He was all conference in the 5A East. He’s a 4.0 GPA kid. He’s an extremely hard worker in everything he does. He’s as smart as any player I’ve coached. Having him at the point guard spot, obviously he’s a coach’s dream.”

“I had a two-year returner at point guard, but what he did coming in and was able to do was just remarkable . We knew he was going to be that guy for us so right before conference play so we made the flip and put him at point guard.”

“He’s played against the very best. We’re in with Jonesboro, West Memphis, Marion, Nettleton, Greene County Tech, Paragould, Searcy. It’s a tough conference and for him to do what he did as a sophomore. His game from then to now has grown leaps and bounds.”



"Wyatt is a shot maker. He can make any shot on the floor. Obviously has great three-point range, midrange pull up and can finish in contact. Very crafty at getting to the line. Can shoot off screens and off the bounce. He has great vision and an excellent passer. Extremely smart and is a hard worker in all phases: classroom, court, weight room, film study and community service. His work ethic is second to none. Trains three days a week at 5:45am, and two to three days in the evening."