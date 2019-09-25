Sections
VA doctor charged with manslaughter in 3 patient deaths to remain in jail

by Doug Thompson | Today at 11:52 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — A magistrate has denied bond for a former veterans hospital pathologist charged with involuntary manslaughter in three patient deaths.

Robert Morris Levy, 53, of Fayetteville appeared before U.S. Magistrate Erin L. Wiedemann on Wednesday morning in a hearing at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks will preside over Levy's trial set for Sept. 8, 2020.

Levy was indicted Aug. 16 by a federal grand jury. The indictment alleges he missed the diagnosis with fatal results in three cases while working impaired. Levy used a potent, dangerous drug to achieve the effects of intoxication by a method that would not show up on blood or urine tests, the indictment says.

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville required Levy to submit blood and urine tests after he was found working while impaired in 2016. His blood alcohol level of 0.39 at the time of the 2016 incident would put a normal person in a coma, special agent Kris Raper of the Veterans Department testified Wednesday.

His efforts after 2016 to remain intoxicated while passing the tests was discovered after a Washington County sheriff's deputy saw Levy walking toward his car as he was leaving the U.S. Post Office on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The deputy thought Levy was intoxicated and held him until a Fayetteville police officer arrived.

The officer arrested Levy on March 1, 2018, on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The three breathalyzer tests given Levy immediately following his arrest reported an "interfering substance" each time, police records show.

Levy's role at the health care system was to examine test results of tissue samples to determine illnesses, if any.

The indictment also charges him with 12 counts each of wire fraud and mail fraud for actions to evade his blood and urine test results and four counts of giving false statements to investigators. He faces a theoretical maximum of 524 years in prison and fines totaling $7.75 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Levy remained without bond in the Washington County Detention Center after his Aug. 19 arrest.

