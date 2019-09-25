Victim identified in fatal LR shooting

Little Rock police on Tuesday named the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed Monday evening and released four people who were initially interviewed as possible witnesses, a spokesman said.

A 911 caller reported shots fired at 6:17 p.m. Monday near 23 Falcon Court.

Little Rock police officers who responded found Kadavieus Sanders lying in the parking lot of Eagle Nest Apartments, officer Eric Barnes said.

Sanders had been shot, and MEMS responders pronounced him dead in the parking lot, Barnes said.

Sanders did not live in the apartment complex, the police report said. He lived near 1603 Green Mountain Drive. The police report, released Tuesday, said the suspect in the killing is one of Sanders' acquaintances and that a handgun was used in the shooting.

Barnes said Monday that witnesses told police that a fight had preceded the shooting.

Officers pulled over a black SUV, which had been identified as a suspect vehicle by a witness, and took four people in for interview, Barnes said. After getting a warrant, investigators searched the SUV. Whether anything related to the shooting was found in the car was not immediately released.

The four were later released from custody without charges, Barnes said.

Barnes said Monday evening that investigators were in a conversation with a possible witness to the shooting.

The Eagle Nest Apartments entry gate has a sign announcing that security cameras are active. Barnes said Tuesday that detectives are working with the apartment complex to review footage around the time of the shooting.

Sanders had no previous criminal record, according to online court documents.

Sanders' death is the third slaying in the past week in Little Rock. On Sept. 18, 29-year-old Reginald Moore died after being shot the night before near 7000 Burton Drive.

No arrests have been made in Moore's death.

Cedric Pennington Jr., 21, was killed the next day after he was shot in the chest in an apartment near 5224 Stanley Drive. Deundre Watson, 18, was arrested on a manslaughter charge in Pennington's death.

