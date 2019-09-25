Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors spent $7.37B on Arkansas trips in 2018, report shows

by Josh Snyder | Today at 1:44 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Department of Arkansas Heritage Director Stacy Hurst

Over 32 million visitors spent roughly $7.37 billion on their trips to Arkansas in 2018, according to state tourism officials.

The figures come from the 2018 Arkansas Tourism Economic Impact report, which was announced in a news release by the department on Tuesday.

“State tourism data for 2018 highlights a banner year of growth for Arkansas’s tourism industry,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, in her introduction to the report. “We can be proud of these successes, which are not happenstance.”

Total travel expenditures for visitors to Arkansas in 2018 increased by 4.4% over the previous year, according to the report. The largest chunk of this year’s visitors came for day trips of leisure, at 14.5 million people. The smallest portion were those staying overnight for business, at 2.8 million.

According to the department, 68,000 people work directly within Arkansas’ travel industry, up 800 jobs from the previous year.

“Arkansas has a robust tourism product, offering consumers natural beauty, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and a rich history and heritage to engage people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds,” Hurst said. “Combine this with authentic hospitality, and we have a tourism formula that works.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT