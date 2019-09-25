Visitors spent $7.37B on Arkansas trips in 2018, report shows

Over 32 million visitors spent roughly $7.37 billion on their trips to Arkansas in 2018, according to state tourism officials.

The figures come from the 2018 Arkansas Tourism Economic Impact report, which was announced in a news release by the department on Tuesday.

“State tourism data for 2018 highlights a banner year of growth for Arkansas’s tourism industry,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, in her introduction to the report. “We can be proud of these successes, which are not happenstance.”

Total travel expenditures for visitors to Arkansas in 2018 increased by 4.4% over the previous year, according to the report. The largest chunk of this year’s visitors came for day trips of leisure, at 14.5 million people. The smallest portion were those staying overnight for business, at 2.8 million.

According to the department, 68,000 people work directly within Arkansas’ travel industry, up 800 jobs from the previous year.

“Arkansas has a robust tourism product, offering consumers natural beauty, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and a rich history and heritage to engage people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds,” Hurst said. “Combine this with authentic hospitality, and we have a tourism formula that works.”