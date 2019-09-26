1 injured in charter bus crash on I-49 in Arkansas

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

One person was injured during a weather-related accident in Bella Vista early Thursday morning involving a FedEx carrier and a charter bus, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Water from heavy rainfall caused one of the vehicles to lose control on southbound Interstate 49 and hit the other, according to Bill Sadler, state police spokesman. Sadler did not say which vehicle lost control.

The impact caused both vehicles to hit the retaining wall, Sadler said.

An injured passenger was treated by an ambulance at the scene, he said.

The wreck is being investigated by police.