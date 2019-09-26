17 states file suit over U.S.' changes in species-act rules

FILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2019 file photo a monarch butterfly rests on a plant at Abbott's Mill Nature Center in Milford, Del. Seventeen states sued the Trump administration Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, to block rules weakening the Endangered Species Act, saying the changes would make it tougher to protect wildlife even in the midst of a global extinction crisis. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster,File)

SEATTLE -- Seventeen states sued President Donald Trump's administration Wednesday to block rules weakening the Endangered Species Act, saying the changes would make it tougher to protect wildlife in the midst of a global extinction crisis.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Francisco, follows a similar challenge filed last month by several environmental groups, including the Humane Society and the Sierra Club.

The new rules begin taking effect today. They for the first time allow officials to consider how much it would cost to save a species. They also remove blanket protections for animals newly listed as threatened and make it easier for creatures to be removed from the protected list.

"It's a death by a thousand cuts for the Endangered Species Act," said Democratic Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who announced the lawsuit at a Seattle news conference.

The Endangered Species Act, signed by President Richard Nixon in 1973, has been credited with helping prevent the extinction of more than 220 species, including bald eagles, grizzly bears and humpback whales.

The law requires the government to list species that are endangered or threatened. It also protects about 1,600 plant and animal species, designates habitat protections for them, and assesses whether federal activities will hurt them.

Critics have long complained that environmentalists have weaponized the law to block economic activity such as logging and mining, infringing on property rights. The Trump administration and congressional Republicans have said the new rules will improve the law's enforcement.

The revisions "fit squarely within the President's mandate of easing the regulatory burden on the American public, without sacrificing our species' protection and recovery goals," U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said when the changes were announced last month.

The states challenging Trump's rules are California, Massachusetts, Maryland, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. The District of Columbia and New York City were also named as plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs argue that the rule changes contradict the goals of the Endangered Species Act and that the administration failed to provide a reasoned basis for the changes or analyze their environmental effects as is required by federal law.

The lawsuit cites challenges faced by creatures that include piping plovers in Rhode Island, orca whales in Washington state and desert tortoises in the Mojave Desert in Nevada.

"We are running out of time," said Michael Ross, vice chairman of the Snoqualmie Tribe in Washington state. "These changes aren't in the right direction."

