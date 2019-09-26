Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

2021 ESPN 4-star commits to Musselman and staff

by Richard Davenport | Today at 6:56 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption ESPN 4-star Duncan Powell and Coach Eric Musselman.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has received the commitment of highly touted forward Duncan Powell.

Powell 6-7, 225 pounds, played at DeSoto (Texas) as a sophomore and had transferred to Huntington (W. Va.) Prep and had plans to play there as a junior, but decided to reenroll at DeSoto early next week. He chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Ole Miss, SMU, St. Louis, TCU and Tulsa. He also becomes the Hogs' first commitment for the 2021 class.

He and his father visited the Hogs on Sept. 14 and he admitted he was close to committing to Arkansas after receiving an offer during the trip. He averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks as a sophomore.

ESPN rates Powell a 4-star recruit and the No. 11 power forward in the nation for the 2021 class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT