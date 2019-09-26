2021 ESPN 4-star commits to Musselman and staff

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has received the commitment of highly touted forward Duncan Powell.

Powell 6-7, 225 pounds, played at DeSoto (Texas) as a sophomore and had transferred to Huntington (W. Va.) Prep and had plans to play there as a junior, but decided to reenroll at DeSoto early next week. He chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Ole Miss, SMU, St. Louis, TCU and Tulsa. He also becomes the Hogs' first commitment for the 2021 class.

He and his father visited the Hogs on Sept. 14 and he admitted he was close to committing to Arkansas after receiving an offer during the trip. He averaged 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks as a sophomore.

ESPN rates Powell a 4-star recruit and the No. 11 power forward in the nation for the 2021 class.