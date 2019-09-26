Aces in the hole
CHRIS GILMORE, No. 6 Rolling Hills Country Club, 9-iron, 143 yards. Witness: Brendan Gilmore.
BELLA LEACH, No. 14 Centennial Valley Country Club, 6-iron, 127 yards. Witness: Kevin Leach.
WILLIAM WHITELAW, No. 2 Paradise Valley, 9-iron, 152 yards. Witnesses: Palmer McSpadden, Sam Tandy.
MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!
Send an email to
jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
