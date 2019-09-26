Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Aces in the hole

Today at 2:45 a.m.

Aces in the hole

CHRIS GILMORE, No. 6 Rolling Hills Country Club, 9-iron, 143 yards. Witness: Brendan Gilmore.

BELLA LEACH, No. 14 Centennial Valley Country Club, 6-iron, 127 yards. Witness: Kevin Leach.

WILLIAM WHITELAW, No. 2 Paradise Valley, 9-iron, 152 yards. Witnesses: Palmer McSpadden, Sam Tandy.

MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 09/26/2019

Print Headline: Aces in the hole

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT