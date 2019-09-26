The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF SEPT. 25, 2019

CHIEF JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-18-897. Demorcus L. Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Motion to withdraw denied; rebriefing in merit format ordered. Harrison and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-18-925. Demorcus L. Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-19-343. Antwan Davidson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-19-381. Sumer Stowell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-19-329. Chad Castleberry v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Switzer and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-18-936. Jeremy Andrew Avery v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-19-355. Deana Davis v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-18-1007. Kyston Bass v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

CR-18-1019. Gerald Lee Groomes v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-19-22. Frank P. Campbell v. State of Arkansas, from Carroll County Circuit Court, Eastern District. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Harrison, JJ., agree.

CV-18-949. Karen Hardesty, in Her Official Capacity as Boone County Assessor v. North Arkansas Medical Services, Inc., and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, Inc., from Boone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-19-335. Treasure Morris v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-18-158. Agrifund, LLC, and Hampton Pugh Company, LLC v. Regions Bank; Hill Seed & Elevator, Inc.; Optimum Agriculture, LLC; and Hubbard Brake, LLC, from Desha County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record and for rebriefing. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-19-339. Jessica Beaird v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Tenth Division. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-18-673. Cortez Lamont Gould v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-18-793. Michael Jenkins v. State of Arkansas, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-18-763. William Pettigrew v. State of Arkansas, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed; motion to be relieved granted. Gruber, C.J., and Harrison, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-18-946. Travis Thompson v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-19-273. Melissa Bray (now Barnes) v. Devin Bray, from Saline County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle and supplement the record; supplemental addendum ordered. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-18-1037. Brittany Cunningham v. Bryan Cunningham, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Switzer, JJ., agree.

CV-19-360. Rhiannon Grimwood v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Switzer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MEREDITH B. SWITZER

CR-19-104. Torrie Kay Dixon v. State of Arkansas, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-19-449. Sonya Owen v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.

