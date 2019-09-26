Arkansas inmate, 22, dead of apparent suicide, officials say

Correctional officers found an inmate at Varner Supermax hanging in his cell Thursday evening in an apparent suicide, according to a Arkansas Department of Correction spokeswoman.

Colton Harvey, 22, was found hanging in his cell at 5:28 p.m. Thursday, department spokesman Dina Tyler said in a news release. He had tied a bed sheet to his neck and looped it through the cell bars, Tyler said.

Correctional staff had checked on him 40 minutes before his body was found, and Tyler said he "gave no indication of his intentions."

Harvey was convicted of second-degree murder in June 2012 and was serving a 48-year sentence, Tyler said. In 2018, three years were added to his sentence after he used a metal shank to stab a Varner correctional officer in the head and face.