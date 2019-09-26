Suspect held over attempt to rob, stab

A 55-year-old man tried to stab a man who wouldn't give him any money during a robbery Tuesday evening, an arrest report said.

A victim near 1900 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive told police that Perry Lee Wright held him at knife point Tuesday evening, the report said. When the victim wouldn't give Wright anything, Wright tried to stab him, the report said.

Officers arrested Wright on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault and transported him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Wednesday in lieu of a $50,000 bond, according to the jail's roster.

Arrestee scratched officer, report says

A Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of digging her nails into an officer's neck, causing a scratch just above his vest, a report said.

Little Rock police officers responded to a 911 caller's report of a disturbance Tuesday at 1907 S. Gaines St., where a woman tried to stop a police officer from entering a house, the report said. The woman grabbed the officer's vest and would not let go until she was handcuffed, according to the report.

The woman had blood on the front of her shirt and smelled of intoxicants, the report said.

Officers arrested Tanya Rollins, 42, on charges of second-degree battery, resisting arrest and obstruction of a government operation, according to the report.

Rollins was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Wednesday evening.

Metro on 09/26/2019