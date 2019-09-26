Australia's Capital Territory legalizes personal use of pot

FILE - This April 6, 2018, file photo, shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health's cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. Australia's capital has become the first part of the country to legalize recreational marijuana for personal use. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia's capital has become the first part of the country to legalize marijuana for personal use.

The Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly voted Wednesday to legalize possession by adults of up to 1.8 ounces of dried marijuana and cultivation of two marijuana plants beginning Jan. 31.

The assembly is the government of Canberra, the national capital with a population of 400,000.

The law requires that adults not use marijuana near children and store it out of their reach. Owners cannot sell or supply their marijuana to anyone else.

Households are limited to growing no more than four plants, regardless of the number of occupants.

Attorney General Gordon Ramsay said it was time to treat drug addiction as a health issue rather than an issue of "right and wrong."

The opposition voted against the legislation, arguing that the change would encourage more people to use marijuana and lead to more drug-induced psychosis.

Possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized throughout Australia, but the Australian Capital Territory is the first of the country's eight states and territories to take the next step of legalizing possession and cultivation.

But marijuana users in Canberra still will face some legal uncertainty because possession of small amounts of marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said such prosecutions would require approval of federal prosecutors, who are "concerned with larger matters than the possession of a small amount of drug."

Federal prosecutors have declined to provide the government with advice on the likelihood of such prosecutions.

Barr said police charging Canberra marijuana smokers under federal law "would be outrageous," but the smokers could cite the territory law in their defense before a judge.

Chief Police Officer Ray Johnson of the Australian Federal Police said Canberra police had been advised to "focus on the traffickers," but that officers were free to enforce federal law.

Former Australian Federal Police Commissioner Mick Palmer issued a joint statement with the Take Control drug-law campaign congratulating the territory on the change.

