Campaign finance

If there's anything more democratic in this republic than voting for a candidate for office, it might be being a candidate for office.

A voter has only to set aside a few minutes to do his duty. But a candidate might spend hundreds of hours ringing doorbells, shaking hands and getting the once-over at townhalls. And seeing something similar to himself on TV as the oppo-research kicks in. ("They have vilified me, they have crucified me, yes, they have even criticized me."--Mayor Daley the First of Chicago.)

And how can anybody who's never been there understand? Imagine putting your good name before the people and having your friends and neighbors say "no." Or even "no, thank you." It takes a special kind to even take the chance.

There ought to be more candidates for office. No sitting politician should run for re-election unopposed. And even unopposed primaries can put weak candidates in the general election. When it comes to American politics, the more the merrier.

The papers say the Democratic Party of Arkansas is cutting filing fees for state House and Senate seats, more precisely for those seats that haven't been contested recently. It's a great idea. Because filing fees aren't insignificant.

The party's Executive Committee reduced the fees from $3,000 and $4,500 (for House and Senate seats, respectively) to half or even more than half, depending on how long the seat has been uncontested. According to Mike Wickline's story in Wednesday's paper, the filing fee also can be waived if candidates collect 3 percent of the signatures of registered voters in a particular district. Sans Republican signatures; they have their own primaries.

In this state, there used to be one crop, one issue and one party. Remember when the Democratic Party had a near-monopoly on Arkansas and an almost total lack of real opposition? The only time the papers got to use the word "tantamount" was during primary season. It had been that way since Reconstruction, when the GOP enjoyed an temporary and artificial rise in the South.

Republicans in the old, dead and unlamented confederacy seemed to hang around on the periphery, hoping for an appointment on those occasions when a Republican was elected president. Otherwise, why have them around?

It wasn't healthy then. And having one party isn't healthy now.

Arkansas and the South aren't quite there yet--does Louisiana still have a Democratic governor? does Alabama still have a Democratic senator?--but it's getting close. There aren't any constitutional offices in Arkansas occupied by a Democrat these days. Somebody said that in 2016, 83 percent of the legislative House districts in Georgia were won unopposed. That's not anti-American, it's not un-American, it's Egyptian.

Yes, real elections can get unruly. But that's better than fore-ordained. Spirited competition, far from hurting the system, can help it. Opposition--real opposition, from a major party--makes good government better, and bad government gone.

Besides, Mike Wickline's story also said that both parties in this state charge some of the highest filing fees in the nation. Perhaps the Republican Party will follow the lead of its rival soon. And make all this democracy more affordable.

Editorial on 09/26/2019