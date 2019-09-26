Census: 45.8% of state rents burdensome

Michael Pakko, chief economist and state economic forecaster at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Nearly half of Arkansas renters spend about 30% or more of their income on rent, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released today.

That means nearly half of Arkansas renters -- 45.8% -- are burdened by the expense of renting their homes, according to the Census Bureau's standard of housing affordability. Other standards used by financial institutions are set at more than, but not equal to, 30%.

Costs of homeownership comprise much smaller portions of income, although the cost of a down payment has kept many would-be homeowners from buying, experts said. In Arkansas, only 22.8% of homeowners with mortgages pay 30% or more of their income toward costs associated with ownership, which aren't limited to mortgages.

But the homebuying market and the rental market are different, said Cam Kuhn, spokesman for the Arkansas Realtors Association. People buy or rent for varying reasons.

A greater share of Arkansans rents than the national average, previous census data have shown, and the share of Arkansans who rent instead of own properties is rising. Those are largely the result of the state's longtime poverty and of economic factors that are keeping more workers mobile and preventing younger, student-debt-laden people from affording homes.

The data released today aren't all bad news.

As the state's economy has improved, fewer Arkansas renters -- and renters across the nation -- are paying 30% or more of their incomes toward rent than they did in 2010.

But it's difficult to use this metric to compare Arkansas, one of the nation's poorest states, to other states in terms of overall cost of living. In other states, people who live in denser areas may pay less in transportation costs, and wealthier people may pay large portions of their income toward rent but have more money left over than would comparatively poor people paying the same portion of their incomes toward rent.

In Arkansas, according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis figures, the cost of living is 13.5% below the national average, said Michael Pakko, chief economist and state economic forecaster at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Incomes are 21% below the national average.

Those figures have been fairly stable over time, Pakko said, and they point to Arkansas' continuing position as a low-income state.

"So you might end up finding that a high percentage of our residents are above that somewhat arbitrary threshold" of 30%, he said.

Arkansas' lower rent prices are likely why Arkansas ranks higher than most states in terms of its percentage of renters who pay less than 30% of their incomes toward rent. Yet that's only part of the picture, said Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Arkansas' population centers are less dense than in other places, and public transit is lacking, Jebaraj said. Census housing characteristics data don't show the cost of transportation, yet transportation is very much a housing cost, he said.

The state's tendency to be rural and spread out means transportation can play a bigger role in day-to-day life than in other places. When a person or family must move farther away from an urban center to afford housing, they must pay more in transportation costs if they work in that urban center.

Rents -- and home prices -- have risen in the state's urban centers, where downtown development or industry are growing. That's the type of growth that is drawing more people to the area and simultaneously pushing many residents to suburban cities with lower housing costs and higher transportation costs.

The national Center for Neighborhood Technology's Housing and Transportation Affordability Index shows that housing and transportation in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area comprise about 52% of the typical regional household's income. The percentage is the same in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area.

Those were the best percentages among the 20 Arkansas areas included in the data, tied with 57 other areas for 185th out of 917 areas nationally. The worst was Helena-West Helena at 72%, tied for 900th.

That index measures metropolitan statistical areas and their smaller counterparts, micropolitan statistical areas. Metropolitan statistical areas must include at least one urbanized area of 50,000 or more inhabitants, while micropolitan areas must include at least one urban cluster of at least 10,000 inhabitants but less than 50,000.

The index also does not break down housing types by rented properties or owned properties with or without mortgages.

"It's often been seen as a rural issue, that there's lack of affordable housing in some of the less urban metropolitan areas in the state," Pakko said. "As populations congregate in more urban areas over time, we're seeing that affordable housing in metropolitan areas is becoming more of an issue. That's one thing that's kind of glossed over."

Arkansas can improve rental and home prices by increasing the density of housing development in urban areas, closer to living and working amenities, Jebaraj said. That's not politically popular, he said, but it's the best way to make housing more affordable.

"That's an easy solution to propose but a very difficult one to effect, given that city council ... will get complaints from residents about how much they don't like density coming to their area," Jebaraj said. "That is one of the biggest barriers to building affordable housing across the state."

It's also preventing many younger people from buying houses, he said. They can't afford to buy where they want to live.

"The idea of settling down to a 20- to 30-year loan ... that's something that strikes fear in a lot of people," Kuhn said.

To encourage homebuying, more cities are starting down-payment assistance programs, he said.

Little Rock announced one in February. The city designated $272,622 to help more than 50 buyers with low incomes purchase their first homes, using money it had already received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's HOME funds.

Home prices have skyrocketed in other parts of the state.

In Benton and Washington counties, Jebaraj said, home prices have increased 33% in the past five years, putting them out of reach for more people.

"I think in part people are renting more often at least in metro areas because homes are more expensive to buy," he said. "You might move into a rental and continue to look for a home that's more in your price range" while preferring a home closer to your job or a lot of amenities.

"Rentals are more likely to have that than an affordable home, currently," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ginny Monk of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

