COLUMNIST: Democrats seem set on destroying Biden's chances to beat Trump

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--I can't help looking at the pickup. It's a beauty of a beast: a 2019 Chevy Silverado, complete with the Z71 off-road package and a Duramax turbo-diesel engine, as black as a night, as glossy as a freshly groomed Derby winner.

But that's not why I'm transfixed. I'm looking at the bed of the truck, where 76-year-old Joe Biden is about to stand and deliver encouraging words to members of the striking United Auto Workers. More precisely, I'm looking at the very small, very steep step from the uneven ground to that elevated perch.

Certain questions arise when politics meets gerontology. President Donald Trump and three of the leading Democrats running for president are all 70-plus years of age. Call me ageist, but I can't help wondering how Biden is going to negotiate the climb into that truck bed in the 50th year of his campaigning career.

His car pulls up. The former vice president pops out wearing a big smile under his Clint Eastwood squint and a red union T-shirt over his blue button-down. And after the briefest of introductions, Biden seemingly levitates--step, step, sure-footed as a Sherpa--to take the microphone and announce, "I'm Joe Biden, and I'm UAW!"

We should all be so spry. The rest of his appearance on Sunday went just as smoothly.

Yet it was a terrible day for Biden, because while he was winning labor votes on the picket line, Democrats in Washington were freshly lathered over impeaching the president. And it appears they are going to feed Biden into a wood chipper as part of their vain quest.

At issue is a Trump phone call with the president of Ukraine, during which the leader of the free world cajoled his counterpart to dig up dirt on the Biden family and may have used U.S. foreign aid as both carrot and stick.

Pretty jaw-dropping behavior from a man who spent two years in hot water over the issue of foreign election interference. Except that, by all appearances, Trump has been trying for months to goad the House Democrats into impeaching him.

Having watched 20 years ago as President Bill Clinton's poll numbers soared after a failed impeachment attempt, Trump is apparently ready to take that same medicine in hopes of a similar cure. His firm grip on Senate Republicans virtually assures his survival because a two-thirds majority in the Senate is necessary to convict and remove an impeached president from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has for months struggled to quiet her caucus of feckless impeachers, but the drum beat is now so deafening that she had no choice but to authorize an impeachment inquiry. And the price of impeachment for Biden will be weeks, perhaps months, of nonstop discussion of his son Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Make no mistake. While Trump's behavior would certainly be on trial, it would be set alongside the awkward question: What did a Ukrainian company expect to achieve by allying with the then-vice president's hot mess of a son? And because impeachments are rare and historic events, that awkward question will be a centerpiece of the biggest political news event of the year.

For candidate Joe Biden, it could be an obstacle too steep to overcome.

Editorial on 09/26/2019