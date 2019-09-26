Crashes kill 3 drivers in state

At least three people have died since Tuesday in separate, fatal crashes on roads in Arkansas.

A 27-year-old man died Wednesday after a crash with a semitractor-trailer in Bryant, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was driving east on the Interstate 30 service road just before 10 a.m., police said.

He died after his motorcycle struck the semitractor-trailer that was turning into an Arkansas Marine boat dealership.

On Tuesday morning, a 20-year-old woman died when her vehicle struck another vehicle head-on in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

Katelyn McDaniel of Lake City was traveling east on Arkansas 18 near Diaz when the crash happened at 8:05 a.m., according to a preliminary report provided by the state police.

McDaniel's 2013 Nissan crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with a 2006 GMC, the report states.

Authorities said McDaniel died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Erica Crump of Newport, was injured.

Conditions were clear and dry when the crash happened, according to the report.

A Missouri man died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision with a semitractor-trailer in Sharp County, authorities said.

Raymond Watson, 77, of Independence, Mo., was driving north on U.S. 63 when the crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

Watson was traveling south of Hardy when his 2010 Ford Taurus crossed the centerline and hit a Kenworth semitrailer, the report states.

Troopers said Watson died at the scene.

