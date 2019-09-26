Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Sept. 11

Troy and Lisa Schulte, North Little Rock, son.

Tyler and Natalie Adams, Jacksonville, daughter.

Karen and Jacob Veach, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 12

Kane Elmor and Angelgrace Duncan, Little Rock, son.

Alberto Suarez and Maria Berardo, Little Rock, son.

Brianna Likes, Little Rock, daughter.

Joshua and Shannon Johnson, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 13

Yunior and Jessika Angeles, Little Rock, daughter.

Gvona and Kenya Turner, North Little Rock, son.

Daryl Thomas, Jr. and Amanda Beal, North Little Rock, daughter.

Carlos Renix and Vanessa Smith, Hazen, son.

Sept. 14

Carlissa and Wilmon Edwards, Jr., Lake Village, son.

Andre Watson and Sharnice Borum, Little Rock, daughter.

Angela and Arthur Cooley, Jr., Sherwood, daughter.

Peter Whitfield and Kayla Spencer, Benton, son.

Leonel Carcamo and Mary Mendoza, Mabelvale, daughter.

Sept. 15

Hayley and Todd Wreyford, Jr., Sheridan, son.

Destiney and Terry Davis, Jr., White Hall, daughter.

Jon Weighlein and Kayla Vlasak, Austin, son.

Joshua and Savannah Goodson, Mayflower, daughter.

Sept. 16

Jeremy and Mikelle Elliott, North Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 18

Yermain and Rayna Peristen, Alexander, son.

Johnny and Kim Hicks, North Little Rock, son.

Hosea Young and Angelita Fluko, Little Rock, son.

Sept. 19

Austin Crutchfield and Casey Staggs, Bauxite, son.

Aimee and William Feland, II, Little Rock, son.

Brittney and Manuel Torres, Jr., Benton, son.

George and Carolino Miller, North Little Rock, son.

Chad and Summer Greenwalt, Hazen, daughter.

Elizabeth Lacy, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 20

Justin and Lauren Eldridge, Little Rock, daughter.

Reubon and Lori Canada, Benton, daughter.

Sept. 21

Dustin and Britt Hall, Austin, son.

Joel Johnson and Crystal Peters, Little Rock, daughter.

Dennis Adrow and Brittany Carter, Little Rock, twin son and daughter.

David and Colleen Clement, Little Rock, daughter.

Dustin and Vanessa Burson, Benton, son.

Marriage Licenses

Brant Herring, 61, of Houston and Ellen Reese, 55, of Bryant.

Lauren Wilson, 30, and Esteban Vizcaya, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Seth Bowman, 33, and Zhen Ren, 34, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Smith, 41, and Jamie Partridge, 36, both of Cabot.

Christopher Gable, 38, and Yousra Khalil, 28, both of Little Rock.

David James, 58, and Sirinlada Nilnon, 37, both of Sherwood.

Dwight Hall, 44, and Linda Miller, 50, both of Jacksonville.

Michael Melton, 26, and Kaetlynn Hudson, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Whitney Lemons, 33, of Little Rock and Brandon Ready, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Daniel Valenica, 32, and Carmen Gonzalez, 32, both of Mabelvale.

Gregory Scott, and Betty Love, 67, both of Little Rock.

Jada Dillard, 19, and Daquayveon Flanagan, 20, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-3655 Kathyrn Brinegar v. Daniel Broderick.

19-3656 Seth McKanna v. Donyelle McKanna.

19-3658 Francisca Martinez v. Mario Hernandez.

19-3659 Kelly Vasel v. Richard Vasel.

19-3660 Troy Lewis, Sr. v. Develyn Lewis.

19-3661 Jessica Mason v. James Mason.

19-3662 Nikia Nowden v. Rosemarie Hall.

19-3665 Anayeli Mota v. Alejandro Basilio.

19-3668 Alondria Rasco v. Branden Bunting.

19-3670 Isaac Holley v. Jessica Holley.

GRANTED

18-2668 Jessica Rodriguez v. David Castanon.

18-4731 Andrea Harris v. Aubrey Harris.

19-1994 Amanda Johnson v. Earvin Johnson.

19-2166 Anthony Triplett v. Rhonda Triplett.

19-2170 Jody Powell v. Daniel Powell.

19-2372 Michael Pitts, Sr. v. Pamela Houston-Pitts.

19-2692 Melisa Morgan v. Brooks Morgan.

19-2769 Charles Sterwart v. Vickie Stewart.

19-2809 Debra Holcomb v. Nosakhere Holcomb.

19-2937 Zechariah Gober v. Kristie Gober.

19-3009 Tory Cruse v. Shannon McKittrick-Cruse.

