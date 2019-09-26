Ex-state nurse wins wrongful-firing suit

A nurse, accused of emailing herself the private information of thousands of Medicaid recipients after being fired from her job, won her wrongful-termination lawsuit Wednesday against the Department of Human Services.

A federal jury found that Yolanda Farrar, 47, was unlawfully fired for threatening to file a racial-discrimination lawsuit against her supervisor and awarded her $47,000.

Farrar sent emails containing information on more than 26,000 Medicaid recipients to her personal account early on March 23, 2017, hours after she was told she had been fired from her job with the department's payment integrity unit, according to the department.

The department discovered the emails months later while conducting research for its defense of Farrar's discrimination lawsuit.

The discovery prompted the department to fire Farrar from her new job at the State Hospital, mail notices to recipients and their health care providers and post information on the department's website.

Farrar's lawsuit against the department was also put on hold while the matter was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and state attorney general's office.

A review by the attorney general's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found any violation of health privacy laws was "very limited and that no records were used for any illicit purpose," Deputy Attorney General Lloyd Warford said in an Oct. 22 letter.

"Although the email examination indicated that Ms. Farrar attempted to collect evidence as a whistleblower, no confirmation was discovered that she actually gained possession of meaningful evidence of a crime or misconduct," Warford said in the letter. "Additionally, there did not appear to be a breach of [protected health information] that was acquired or viewed by anyone other than Ms. Farrar and possibly her attorney."

The Health and Human Services Department's Office of Civil Rights last year notified the state that it had determined the state took appropriate action in response to the potential privacy breach and that no further action was warranted.

During a two-day trial that started Monday before U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. in Little Rock, jurors didn't hear about the emails because they weren't related to her March 2017 firing from the payment integrity unit.

The jury rejected Farrar's claim that John Parke, the unit's director, fired her because she's black.

But 11 of its 12 members found that he fired her because he interpreted a comment she made during a meeting as a threat to file a racial-discrimination lawsuit against him.

Parke testified in a deposition that Farrar told him, "You'd better watch out what you ask me," which he took as a threat of legal action.

Jury verdicts typically must be unanimous, but attorneys for Farrar and the attorney general's office, representing the Human Services Department, agreed to accept a nonunanimous verdict after jurors, who began deliberations Tuesday afternoon, said Wednesday afternoon that they were deadlocked.

The jury voted 10-2 to award Farrar $17,036 in lost wages and 9-3 to award her $30,000 in compensatory damages.

Farrar's attorney, Alan Crone of Memphis, called it a "good verdict."

"I think during the trial it was clear that Mrs. Farrar was the victim of retaliation, and the jury validated that, and they did justice," he said.

Human Services Department spokeswoman Amy Webb said in an email that the department is "reviewing the verdict and considering how best to move forward.

"An appeal is an option that we are considering," she said.

