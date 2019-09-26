SPECIAL EVENT: Feeding the hungry is TV ninja warrior's goal

Little Rock's Josh Harris made it to round two of TV's American Ninja Warrior competition in Oklahoma City this summer. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

In medieval Japan, ninjas were silent assassins and secret agents employed to destroy the enemies of their leaders.

They were masters of deception and skilled fighters who were also nimble and athletic, according to the Ancient History Encyclopedia.

Feed Our City Ninja Fest 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock Admission: Free $10-$15, ninja course open play time, 1-3 p.m. $45-$60 competition entry free To register for competition: http://vineandvillage.org/NFLR/ (501) 562-3336

Ninjas still walk among us, but instead of working as killers for feuding 15th-century Japanese rulers, they're climbing the Warped Wall, swinging on the Tarzan Rope, negotiating the Bridge of Blades and other obstacles on the television competition show American Ninja Warrior.

Josh Harris of Little Rock made it to round two of American Ninja Warrior in Oklahoma City, which aired in late June, before being thwarted by the cursed Coconut Climb.

Now he's bringing some fellow ninjas to the Clinton Presidential Center on Saturday for the Feed Our City Ninja Fest. Harris is the director of the Fresh2You mobile food pantry, which provides healthy produce, meat and dairy to people in need in Little Rock. Ninja Fest is an effort to raise money for the pantry, and also a chance for aspiring ninjas to try out their moves.

Participants can play and compete on a Ninja Warrior-style course, and meet American Ninja Warrior contestants including Karsten "Big Cat" Williams and Brian Burkhardt. There will also be food trucks, a raffle, activities for children and more.

"I was able to make some good friends and connections on the show, and we wanted to do something good and raise some money for the food bus," Harris says. "All of the proceeds from the event will go to feeding people in need."

The course at the Clinton Center will feature an "open play time where people can come to try out a real ninja course from 1-3 p.m.," Harris says. "That will be everything from the hanging obstacles, balance obstacles all the way to a 15-foot Warped Wall, just like on the show."

Unlike the program, there are no water elements. Gymnastics mats will cushion any falls.

Admission for open play is $10 for children, $15 for adults, Harris says.

And for those who want to see how they compare to other ninjas, a timed competition begins at 3 p.m.

There will be three age groups — ages 7-12, 13-17 and 18 and above. Entry fee is $45 for ages 7-12, $60 teenagers and adults. Competitors are asked to arrive by 2:30 p.m.

"We will make the course easier for the kids, and then make it harder for the adults," Harris says.

Grand prize winners in each category — including men's and women's winners — will receive free smoothies for a year from Tropical Smoothie, Harris says.

"Also, the first 100 people who show up will get a free smoothie from Tropical Smoothie."

American Ninja Warrior competitor Josh Harris of Little Rock is the man behind Saturday's Feed Our City Ninja Fest at Clinton Presidential Center. It's a benefit for the Fresh2You mobile food pantry. Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Although there is a competitive aspect to American Ninja Warrior, Harris says the vibe around him and his fellow competitors during the Oklahoma City production was one of support.

"Everyone — from the production team to the ninjas — were all so encouraging and so positive, and that's what I love about the sport. We don't feel like we're trying to beat other people, we're trying to beat the course. We want to cheer each other on. The ideal is that everyone beats the course and everyone celebrates together."

That spirit is something Harris hopes will be reflected on Saturday.

"There will be fun things for families to enjoy, but the big goal is that we would love to see our city come together," he says. "There are a lot of people who are without food, and they really need our help."

