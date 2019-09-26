Sections
Hot Springs police seek man wanted for murder

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 4:36 p.m.
Police are seeking a Hot Springs man wanted for first-degree murder.

Hot Springs police said Vincent Louis, 41, is being sought in connection with the shooting death of Cory Gibson, 39. Gibson was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday evening on Chapel Street.

Anyone with information about Louis’s whereabouts can call 911 or (501) 321-6789. Police said Louis should be considered armed and dangerous.

