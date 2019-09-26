Hot Springs police seek man wanted for murder

Vincent Louis
Police are seeking a Hot Springs man wanted for first-degree murder.
Hot Springs police said Vincent Louis, 41, is being sought in connection with the shooting death of Cory Gibson, 39. Gibson was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday evening on Chapel Street.
Anyone with information about Louis’s whereabouts can call 911 or (501) 321-6789. Police said Louis should be considered armed and dangerous.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.