Lands chief recuses in energy decisions

BILLINGS, Mont. — The top steward of public lands in President Donald Trump’s administration has recused himself from work involving dozens of former clients after conflict-of-interest allegations from Democratic lawmakers and environmental advocates, federal officials said Wednesday.

Acting Bureau of Land Management Director William “Perry” Pendley is a former property-rights attorney who has argued for selling public lands and railed against what he has labeled the “tyranny” of the federal government.

Pendley said in a Wednesday email to his staff that he wanted to set an example for the agency’s 9,000 employees by avoiding the potential conflicts. He agreed not to participate in matters involving 57 entities and individuals — from farming and mining organizations to an energy company seeking to drill on land adjacent to Glacier National Park, according to documents released by officials.

“I understand that preserving a culture of ethical compliance within the BLM begins with me,” Pendley wrote. “I have also established a rigorous screening process to ensure that I will remain in full compliance.”

The recusals are generally effective for two years and retroactive to the date of his mid-July appointment.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana has sharply criticized Pendley’s past calls to sell public lands and called his appointment an end-run around the Senate because no confirmation hearings were held.

Tester said in a statement that Pendley’s recusal from decisions related to a disputed energy lease in Montana was a “positive step,” but more answers were needed about his record. Others in Congress have voiced similar concerns.

“The fact remains that he has repeatedly advocated for selling off our public lands to the highest bidder, which should have disqualified him outright from leading the BLM,” Tester said.

Pendley said last month that his longtime advocacy for selling public lands was irrelevant because his boss, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, opposes the sale of public lands.