Work on a section of Airport Road in Jonesboro will require lane closings for about a week starting today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Crews will trade off lane closings on Airport Road, also called Arkansas 351, between Neil Drive and East Johnson Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including Saturday, until the work is complete.
Traffic will be controlled by signs, flaggers and cones.
Metro on 09/26/2019
Print Headline: Lanes set to close on Jonesboro road
