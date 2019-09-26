Lanes set to close on Jonesboro road

Work on a section of Airport Road in Jonesboro will require lane closings for about a week starting today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will trade off lane closings on Airport Road, also called Arkansas 351, between Neil Drive and East Johnson Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including Saturday, until the work is complete.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, flaggers and cones.

Metro on 09/26/2019