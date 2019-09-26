Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Lanes set to close on Jonesboro road

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:32 a.m.

Work on a section of Airport Road in Jonesboro will require lane closings for about a week starting today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will trade off lane closings on Airport Road, also called Arkansas 351, between Neil Drive and East Johnson Avenue, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including Saturday, until the work is complete.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, flaggers and cones.

Metro on 09/26/2019

Print Headline: Lanes set to close on Jonesboro road

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT