Man, 26, gets 20 years for slaying

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsey sentenced Christopher Lamont Rankin on Wednesday to 20 years in prison for murder.

Rankin was convicted of shooting Trenton Coney, 22, of Springdale in the early hours of New Year's Day 2018 in a parking lot off West Avenue and Dickson Street. He was charged with first-degree murder, but the jury was allowed to consider the lesser charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The jury found Rankin guilty of second-degree murder. Lindsey noted that Rankin is a young man at 26 and will be eligible for parole after serving about five years. He challenged Rankin, who stood sobbing and shaking during his sentencing, to think about what he did and why he did it and to change his life for the better.

Renee Nicholson, Coney's mother, sobbed as she told jurors during the sentencing phase of the trial how her son's death affected her.

"There is no word," she said. "I feel it every single day."

Maryln Reynolds, Rankin's grandmother, said he was a good person who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Rankin of Sherwood claimed self-defense.

Several witnesses told police that Rankin was talking with Lillian Gracie Williams in the parking lot when Coney walked up to check on her. Coney and Williams were friends, according to a police report. Witnesses said Rankin got upset, pulled a gun from his jacket pocket and pointed it at Coney.

The men exchanged words, and Rankin put the gun back in his pocket after which a fight broke out, witnesses told police. They said Coney fell to the ground and Rankin stood over him, pulled the gun from his pocket and shot Coney in the chest.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett said he was disappointed about the verdict.

"He shot a defenseless man in the chest," Durrett said.

Metro on 09/26/2019