New agencies' logos unveiled

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday unveiled new logos for each of state government's 15 Cabinet-level departments created in a reorganization.

The Republican governor's reorganization consolidated 42 state agencies into 15 departments effective July 1 of this year. He has projected that the reorganization will save at least $15 million starting in fiscal 2021, which starts July 1, 2020.

The new logos will be implemented in an efficient and cost-efficient manner by the departments, which means all current forms of communications, such as letterhead and envelopes, will be used before ordering new stock, the governor's office said in a news release. The departments have already started using the new logos on social media and in email signatures.

"Each of the 15 departments has a unique role in state government, but the overall goal is the same: identify efficiencies in order to provide a better delivery of services to the people of our state at less cost to the taxpayer," Hutchinson said.

The new logos were created by the Little Rock advertising firm CJRW at no cost to the state, according to the governor's office.

A list of state contracts with CJRW and their length and projected cost was unavailable by late Wednesday afternoon through the Department of Transformation and Shared Services, said spokeswoman Alex Johnston.

In January 2017, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery won legislative approval for a five-year, $34.5 million advertising contract with CJRW. Mangan Holcomb previously held the lottery contract.

In June 2017, the then-state Department of Parks and Tourism won legislative approval for a proposed advertising, marketing and website contract with CJRW for $15.2 million per year starting in fiscal 2018. The proposed contract could last up to seven years, legislative staff members said at that time. CJRW or firms operated by its founders have held the tourism contract since 1979.

The logos are circles with each Cabinet agency's name. Each circle is a different color. They can be viewed at: governor.arkansas.gov/images/uploads/Arkansas_State_Government_Department_Logos.pdf

Metro on 09/26/2019